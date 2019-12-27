Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video unveils its most popular series of 2019

December 27, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Share it:
  • Amazon Prime Video has confirmed the second season of 'The Boys', one of the surprises of the year.
  • 'The wonderful Mrs. Maisel' is the most awarded series of the platform, with 16 Emmys awards, 3 Golden Globes, 5 Critics Choice and 3 Actors Union awards.

    Weeks after Netflix unveiled which are the most watched series on its platform in the last calendar year, it is the turn of Amazon Prime Video to review 2019 and reveal what have been the most followed projects by the clients of one of streaming services in greater follow-up. This is the list of the six favorite series of viewers on Amazon Prime Video.

    The boys

    The Boys series amazon prime video elle.es

    Amazon Prime Video

    Against all odds a priori, 'The Boys' has ended up becoming one of the most popular series of Amazon, and it was not only offering the typical story of superheroes that are allied to fight against the villain. In this case, the villains are them, they begin to pervert their powers and surprise us with the level of boldness, deception and evil with which they can coax citizens. Intense and majestic, recommended for all audiences – although yours are not the comic book heroes.

    SEE SERIES

    Carnival Row

    Amazon Prime Video Carnival Row series elle.es

    Amazon Prime Video

    How geek it is has caught the public. This strange series takes us to a world of Victorian fantasy full of mythological immigrant creatures from exotic places that have been invaded by the empires of man. In the dark, hope arises when a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom), and a refugee fairy named Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) relive a dangerous affair in this increasingly intolerant society.

    SEE SERIES

    The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

    The wonderful Mrs. Maisel elle.es Amazon Prime Video series

    Amazon Prime Video

    Amazon Prime Video has just premiered the third season of the platform's flagship project, the most awarded self-produced series in history with a total of 16 Emmys awards, 3 Golden Globes, 5 Critics Choice and 3 Actors Guild Awards. The story of a woman whom the husband abandons, in the middle of the 50s, and has to rebuild his life, has penetrated deeply.

    SEE SERIES

    Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

    Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan amazon prime video elle.es

    Amazon

    It is one of the most 'top' series of the platform, and that is why this year it returned with a second season. The new chapters begin when Jack Ryan (John Krasinski, who has fit perfectly in the role) does not accept a transfer to Moscow for a complicated mission, preferring to stay in Washington with a quieter office job. Until you discover a network of drug dealers located in Venezuela, where you will have to travel to suffer some risks that you did not have …

    SEE SERIES

    Good omens

    imageChris Raphael

    'Good Omens' is the television adaptation of a comic by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman (who has done the scripts personally). The protagonists are David Tennant and Michael Sheen who, respectively, play a devil and an angel who must join forces before the next arrival of the Armaggeddon. As irreverent as caustic and well done, you must see it now.

    SEE SERIES

    Hanna

    Hanna amazon prime video series elle.es

    Amazon Prime Video

    Television adaptation and hit book of the eponymous film released in 2011, directed by Joe Wright and starring Saoirse Ronan, Cate Blanchett and Eric Bana. He told the story of a girl who had spent his entire life isolated in a Finnish forest, with the only company of his father, who was the one who raised her. The idea of ​​the parent was to turn her into a perfect murderer who could always defend herself from a CIA agent who only thinks she is capturing her. You can also watch the original movie on Amazon Prime Video.

    SEE SERIES

    And what happened to 'Fleabag'?

    Fleabag amazon series elle.es

    Amazon

    Surprisingly, the magnificent creation of Phoebe Waller-Bridge is not on the list of the most popular 2019 series of Amazon Prime Video. In the statement it is recalled that this series has achieved a score of 100% on the website of reviews of movies and series Rotten Tomatoes (entering the category "Certified Fresh").

    Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.