Amazon Prime Video unveils its most popular series of 2019

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed the second season of 'The Boys', one of the surprises of the year.

'The wonderful Mrs. Maisel' is the most awarded series of the platform, with 16 Emmys awards, 3 Golden Globes, 5 Critics Choice and 3 Actors Union awards.

Weeks after Netflix unveiled which are the most watched series on its platform in the last calendar year, it is the turn of Amazon Prime Video to review 2019 and reveal what have been the most followed projects by the clients of one of streaming services in greater follow-up. This is the list of the six favorite series of viewers on Amazon Prime Video.

The boys

Against all odds a priori, 'The Boys' has ended up becoming one of the most popular series of Amazon, and it was not only offering the typical story of superheroes that are allied to fight against the villain. In this case, the villains are them, they begin to pervert their powers and surprise us with the level of boldness, deception and evil with which they can coax citizens. Intense and majestic, recommended for all audiences – although yours are not the comic book heroes.

Carnival Row

How geek it is has caught the public. This strange series takes us to a world of Victorian fantasy full of mythological immigrant creatures from exotic places that have been invaded by the empires of man. In the dark, hope arises when a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom), and a refugee fairy named Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) relive a dangerous affair in this increasingly intolerant society.

The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Amazon Prime Video has just premiered the third season of the platform's flagship project, the most awarded self-produced series in history with a total of 16 Emmys awards, 3 Golden Globes, 5 Critics Choice and 3 Actors Guild Awards. The story of a woman whom the husband abandons, in the middle of the 50s, and has to rebuild his life, has penetrated deeply.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

It is one of the most 'top' series of the platform, and that is why this year it returned with a second season. The new chapters begin when Jack Ryan (John Krasinski, who has fit perfectly in the role) does not accept a transfer to Moscow for a complicated mission, preferring to stay in Washington with a quieter office job. Until you discover a network of drug dealers located in Venezuela, where you will have to travel to suffer some risks that you did not have …

Good omens