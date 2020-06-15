Amazon Prime Video: two new Dynit anime are available today

Share it:

Excellent news for all fans of the great classics because starting today, June 15, 2020, Dynit and Amazon Prime Video have finally made available two interesting anime series on the streaming platform, respectively entitled Oh, my goddess! is Pop Team Culture.

Oh, my goddess! is an anime adaptation from the 1988 manga of the same name. The synopsis reads as follows: "Keiichi Morisato is a good-spirited university student, but is haunted by bad luck. One day the young man gets stuck in the dormitory: he has to complete some chores while his mentors are away. After completing the tasks entrusted to him, he decides to call his senpai, but he misses the number and gets in touch with the help line of the gods. Immediately afterwards, the divinity Belldandy appears in the room, which can grant a wish".

Pop Team Culture on the other hand is a fairly recent anime, considered a classic for other reasons. The manga by Bkub Okawa tells the misadventures of Popuko and Pipimi, two fourteen-year-old students forced to face bizarre or uncomfortable situations on a daily basis. Thanks to several citations to pop culture and to the charisma of the two protagonists, always exaggerated and never banal in the interactions with the other characters, the anime adaptation quickly became famous in the West.

And what do you think of it? Will you recover these two souls? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are looking for some mainstream series instead, we advise you to take a look at our list of unmissable souls available on Amazon Prime Video.