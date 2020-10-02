Amazon Prime Video: the souls to be recovered in October 2020

Amazon’s streaming platform becomes richer as new titles are added over the months, to be able to satisfy the tastes of the numerous subscribers. Obviously, anime could not miss the attention of the American giant: Amazon Prime Video boasts a catalog dedicated to Japanese animation that is becoming increasingly vast and varied, including old series and exclusive titles. Let’s try to see, therefore, which souls arrived in September, to be recovered in October.

DamePri Anime Caravan



Also known by the title of Dame x Prince Anime Caravan, the production follows the events of Ani Inako, the only princess of the little kingdom of Inako, enclosed between two larger states: Mildonia, a military nation, e Selenfaren, a theocratic state devoted to divinity Saint Philia.

Ani is sent to the peace treaty signing ceremony, which could end hostilities between Mildonia and Selenfaren. The princess hopes to be able to take part in a peaceful event, without hitches and complications of any kind.

Things take an unexpected turn when Ani meets the eccentric princes of the two realms. After the treaty has been signed, the princess and the rulers of the various nations will have to accept their differences, in order to live together and to guarantee a lasting period of peace.

DamePri Anime Caravan, Studio Flat’s first work, is the adaptation of the namesake otome game (genre of video games in which the protagonist must be able to conquer one of the numerous suitors) developed by NHN PlayArt for smartphones, and debuted in January 2018. In Italy the series arrived at the same time on VVVVID, with Italian subtitles; from September it is also available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Children of the Sea

Hand she is a bored and rebellious girl, which is why she is excluded from the activities of the school club to which she belongs for the entire duration of the summer holidays. Not knowing how to spend the summer, the student decides to visit her father’s aquarium in Tokyo, where she meets Umi e Sora, two boys who are said to have grown up with dugongs.

Ruka discovers that the two brothers have a particular one connection with the ocean and sea creatures, and she too begins to feel that she has a connection with the marine world.

It seems that Umi and Sora are connected to a series of inexplicable events that are taking place: like the arrival of marine animals far from home and the disappearance of creatures from aquariums around the world. Ruka will have to find out what is the origin of Umi and Sora’s powers.

The Children of the Sea is a film based on the manga of the same name Daisuke Igarashi (published in Italy by Panini Comics) and directed by Ayumu Watanabe. The film arrived in Italy on 2, 3, and 4 December last at the cinema thanks to Dynit, and is finally now available to all subscribers to Amazon Prime Video.

5 cm per second



After the success of the first film, Beyond the clouds, the promised place, director Makoto Shinkai is back behind the camera to direct a new film: 5 cm per second.

The film is divided into three episodes focused on the growth of Takaki Tono e Akari Shinohara, childhood friends who discover they have a much stronger feeling than a simple friendship.

Unfortunately, the two are forced to move away, because Takaki has to move to another city, but before separating they promise to keep in touch. Despite the good intentions, little by little the distance begins to weigh on their relationship and the gap between Takaki and Akari becomes bigger and bigger, until they completely lose relations.

However, the young man has never forgotten the good times he spent with Akari, even when he arrives in his life Kanae, and hopes to be able to meet once again his first, true love. For more details, read our 5cm per second review.

Resident Evil: Vendetta



Il survival horror a tema zombie Resident Evil (known in Japan under the title Biohazard), developed by CAPCOM, perhaps needs little introduction: the saga was born in 1996 and over the years, between the main series and spin-off, has managed to make itself known all over the world. The success of the saga has also led to the making of Hollywood-produced live action films, three CGI animated films.

In addition, a live action TV series produced by Netflix was announced in August and recently, in the course of Tokyo Game Show, was shown the trailer for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, the animated TV series that will debut in 2021 on Netflix.

Resident Evil: Vendetta is the third CG feature film (after Degeneration e Damnation) and follows the events of the captain of the BSAA Chris Redfield, who is in command of a group of men who are investigating a mansion haunted by a new type of undead, which appears to be at the center of biological weapons smuggling. The commander finds Glenn Arias, a black market smuggler wanted by Interpol, who manages to escape before being captured.

Later, in the labs hidden inside the mansion, Chris meets the doctor Rebecca Chambers, who is developing a vaccine to fight the dangerous virus: the two are attacked by one of Glenn’s loyal researchers, but manage to escape. After the bombing, Chris and Rebecca join up with the DSO agent Leon Kennedy, and they head to New York where Glenn Arias wants to spread the deadly virus.

Resident Evil: Vendetta was released in Japanese cinemas in 2017, in Italy, however, it arrived directly on home-video in 2019. In September, the film was added to the Amazon Prime Video anime catalog, with Italian dubbing.

Escaflowne – The Movie

The Skies of Escaflowne is a studio series Sunrise which made its debut in 1996 (in Italy in 2000) which convinced both the public and the critics, because it managed to masterfully mix fantasy with science fiction. After the success of the anime, in 2000 it came out Escaflowne – The Movie, created by Sunrise, with the collaboration of the studio Bones, which traces the events of the main series, with some narrative differences.

Hitomi Kanzaki she is a depressed high school girl who unbeknownst to her is transported to Gaia, a fantasy world torn apart by bloody wars. Hitomi wakes up inside theEscaflowne, a particular mecha, and meets From, young prince of I give, who would like to control Escaflowne to eliminate the enemies that threaten his homeland.

The protagonist, confused by what is happening, transforms the mecha into a pink stone. With the help of the revolutionary group Abaharaki, driven by Allen, Hitomi and Van will be thrown into the heart of the war and will have to try to save Gaia from destruction.

Redline

Every five years the Redline, one of the most anticipated car races in the universe, whose circuit changes from time to time, being announced only a few days before the start of the event. Only cars on wheels are allowed and there are no rules: during the race any kind of action is allowed in order to win.

At the new Redline event taking place on the dangerous planet of Roboworldthe reckless pilot also participates JP, who will have to win the craziest race in the universe at all costs, but the competitors are fierce.

JP certainly doesn’t want to give up that easily and is ready to compete against Sonoshee McLaren, the second human, after him, to participate in the Redline.

Redline is a feature film made by the studio Madhouse, distributed in 2009 and arrived in Italy in 2011 thanks to the French publisher Kazé.

After landing on VVVVID, Redline is recently also available to all Amazon Prime Video subscribers, both in the original language with subtitles, and with Italian dubbing.