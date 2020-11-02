Amazon Prime Video: the new souls arriving and to be recovered in November

An entertainment giant like Amazon it certainly cannot be left behind: for this reason it always tries to offer original products that range between genres, in order to attract an ever greater slice of the abundant. Amazon, a few years after the debut of the Prime Video streaming platform, has also decided to approach the world of Japanese animation.

In fact, in the library there are exclusive anime and over the months other titles are added. Recently the new productions have been announced that will enrich the vast catalog during November, but we want to take this opportunity also to advise you souls to be recovered in November.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (1 novembre)



One of the most acclaimed series of last year is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (in this regard, find our review of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba), transposition by the talented studio ufotable of the homonymous manga by Koyoharu Gotoge. After winning the subscribers of VVVVID (where it arrived first in simulcast in the original language and subsequently dubbed), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is also available on Amazon Prime Video.

Tanjiro Kamado he lives in a small house in the mountains and after the loss of his father, he decides to take care of his family. One day he goes to the nearest village to sell coal, but he lingers longer than expected and as night falls he finds shelter in the house of a stranger, who warns him about some demons who feed on human blood that are hiding in the forest.

When he returns home the next day, Tanjiro discovers that his family has been exterminated and the only survivor is his sister. Nezuko, who is slowly turning into a demon. The hero tries to get his sister to safety, but is intercepted by the demon slayer Giyu Tomioka.

The latter, after a brief confrontation, is fascinated by the anomalous behavior of Nezuko, who is still linked to his brother despite having almost completely lost his mind, and by Tanjiro’s determination; for this reason he invites him to seek Urokodaki Sakonji, the only one who can help him in his fight against demons.

After a grueling training with Urokodaki, Tanjiro manages to enter the lower ranks of the Demon Slayer Squad: thus begins an adventure that will lead him to face the demons, to protect and save the little humanity that persists in his sister Nezuko.

Lately, Dynit has announced that it will distribute Demon Slayer Movie – Infinity Train, sequel film that ties into the closing events of the first season; at the moment, the publisher has not disclosed further information on the distribution of the film, and therefore we do not know if it will arrive at the cinema or directly stream on VVVVID or on Amazon Prime Video.

Steins;Gate (1 novembre)



Rintaro Okabe he considers himself a mad scientist and as such he rented a small room in Akihabara where he could devote himself to his crazy experiments to create futuristic gadgets, with the help of Mayuri China, a childhood friend of hers, and Hashida Itaru, a hacker known by the name of Deku. The three managed to build what should be a time machine, the mobile microwave oven, but which reduces bananas to a greenish jelly.

In reality, the futuristic gadget is more effective than it seems, as it manages to send e-mails and SMS in the past, thus rewriting the normal flow of events. After this discovery, the trio also joins Kurisu Makise, a researcher who has studied time travel.

Steins; Gate is the animated transposition of the visual novel developed by 5pb. and Nitroplus, and debuted in Japan in 2011, while in Italy it arrived in 2014. After landing on VVVVID and Netflix, Steins; Gate also arrives on Amazon Prime Video.

Lupine III – Jigen Daisuke’s Tombstone (November 23)

In September, the Amazon Prime Video anime catalog was enriched with the first series dedicated to the gentleman thief Lupine III and his gang, created by Monkey Punch, and with the latest feature film released in the cinema, Lupin III – The First (in this regard, for more information, find our review of Lupine III – The First). November seems to be the month dedicated to Lupine III again, as the three films connected to the spin-off series arrive Lupine the Third – The woman named Fujiko Mine.

Born The Jigen Daisuke Tombstone we find again Lupin e Jigen who have set their sights on an inviting treasure: the Little Comet, a jewel preserved in the state of Doroa East, known for its low crime rate. However, the country is upset by the clashes with the neighboring nation West Doroa following the murder of Queen Malta, a singer and politician.

Despite this, Lupine and Jigen are more determined than ever to steal the Little Comet, but when they reach the embassy where the jewel is kept, they discover that the police were aware of their plan and before they even manage to escape they are kept at gunpoint. by the infallible sniper Yael Okuzaki. He is known to build tombstones with the names of his victims and none of his targets have managed to survive. Yael has prepared a grave for Jigen Daisuke.

Lupine III – A blood spatter for Goemon Ishikawa (November 23)

The samurai Goemon Ishikawa he was hired by the Yakuza boss Makio Inaniwa, as a bodyguard aboard the casino ship he manages: the criminal, in fact, trusts the samurai’s sword more than his own men. Simultaneously, Lupin e Jigen they sneak into the ship to steal their winnings, but are intercepted by the fearsome and powerful Ghost of Bermuda.

In the ensuing chaos following the encounter between Lupine and the Phantom, Makio is murdered and Goemon’s honor is severely tarnished with the shame of not being able to complete his assignment.

The only way that Goemon has to remedy his grave mistake is to shed the blood of the person who led him to make a mistake: the Bermuda Ghost. The opponent, however, is not like everyone else and Goemon is aware that the only way to defeat him is not only with his inseparable katana, but also with the help of Lupine and Jigen.

Lupine III – Fujiko Mine’s Lie (November 23)

The latest feature film dedicated to the gentleman thief adding to the Amazon Prime Video library is Lupine III – Fujiko Mine’s lie.

Fujiko Mine she came into contact with the young man Gene, who knows about the $ 500 million position his father Randy stole illegally from the company Godfrey Mining. Now, Fujiko and Gene are chased by Bincam, in the pay of Godfrey, a dangerous killer who seems to have the ability to subdue people’s will.

Tokyo Ghoul



Tokyo is no longer the quiet and safe metropolis it once was: it is now populated by ghoul, creatures that feed on human flesh and blood. Citizens live in constant fear of being devoured at any moment; a fear heightened by the awareness that ghouls can take on human form and hide anywhere.

The shy university student lives in this dangerous Tokyo Ken Kaneki, whom he fell in love with Rize, a girl of the same age with her own passions. The boy, however, does not know that the woman he fell in love with is actually a ghoul trying to devour him; the young man manages to save himself in time even if seriously injured.

Ken is rushed to hospital and in order to save him, the doctors inject him with Rize’s blood: because of this, the protagonist becomes a half ghoul. His life will change further when he meets Toka Kirishima and other ghouls who have put aside their “hunter” instincts to defend humans by eliminating creatures that feed on blood.

Tokyo Ghoul is the adaptation edited by Studio pierrot of the hit manga of the same name Sui Ishida, which debuted in 2014 in Japan. After the arrival of the live action Tokyo Ghoul S (recovered our review of Tokyo Ghoul S), on October 27 on Amazon Prime Video the original series debuted.

City Hunter: Private Eyes



After 20 years from his last appearance, in 2019 the agent Ryo Saeba returned to the big screen for the second time, with the film City Hunter: Private Eyes. City Hunter is a manga written and illustrated by Tsukasa Hojo (former author of Cat’s Eye – Cat’s Eye), which has won the hearts of millions of readers around the world thanks to charismatic characters and compelling stories. In 1987 the animated transposition of the Sunrise studio saw the light, which became a cult of the 90s.

Ryo Saeba is a skilled marksman and expert in hand-to-hand combat, who has decided to use his skills to deal with crime: Ryo solves the problems of customers asking for his help, being the best on the square. The protagonist’s only weak point is the beautiful women. Ryo never works alone: ​​he is at his side Kaori Makimura, who, in addition to helping him in his assignments, tries to keep him under control when he sees a woman.

In the film Private Eyes, Ryo and Kaori are hired as bodyguards by the model Ai Shindo, whose life is in danger because it is pursued by mysterious men who are looking for a key.

This object seems to be connected in some way to a new weapon and the sudden arrival of a group of mercenaries in Shinjuku. The complicated case leads the two protagonists to meet Shinji Mikuni, president of a company that hired Ai as a model and longtime friend of Kaori.

City Hunter: Private Eyes was added last September 30 to the Amazon Prime Video library, where it is also available with Italian dubbing.