Amazon Prime Video: the films of September 2020, from Sonic to My Spy

Entertaining action-comedy, live-action of beloved videogame icons and thriller theses based on successful novels. Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service, offers us in September various visions worthy of curiosity and interest, such as those included in our top 3. In addition to Sonic – The movie, adaptation for the big screen of the adventures of the blue hedgehog from SEGA, we focus on two exclusive titles of the platform such as My Spy, spy parody starring Dave Bautista, and the tense The Postcard Killings, a transposition of the bestseller by James Patterson and Liza Marklund.

For the rest of the proposals, you will usually find the following overview of the titles announced so far.

My Spy – 3 settembre

JJ, a work-hardened CIA agent, is demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious nine-year-old girl named Sophie, after being sent to undercover her family.

In exchange for the promise not to blow her cover, Sophie convinces the agent to spend time with her and teach her to become a spy. Despite his initial reluctance, JJ finds he falls short of Sophie’s charm and disarming wit.

Peter Segal, cult director of light cinema come A blunt bullet 33 1/3 – The final insult (1994) e 50 first kiss times (2004), is at the helm of this action-comedy that sees the absolute protagonist the mighty Dave Bautista, accompanied by the very young Chloe Coleman which we will also see in the wait Avatar 2.

Sonic: The Movie – September 10th

The world needed a superhero, and a blue porcupine appeared. Equipped with incredible speed, Sonic lives undisturbed on planet Earth until he accidentally causes a huge short circuit, attracting the attention of the eccentric but brilliant Doctor Robotnik who goes after him.

Thus begins a race around the world of the super-villain in an attempt to capture Sonic, who will team up with Sheriff Tom Wachowski to save the planet in this action-packed adventure for the whole family.

Welcomed in moderation on our pages, the live-action dedicated to the iconic SEGA character he had to go through the well-known controversies about design before finally landing at the cinema. A simple and linear plot is elevated by the histrionic performance of a wild Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik.

The Postcard Killings – 25 settembre

Based on the bestseller of the same name by James Patterson and Liza Marklund, which ranks first in the New York Times ranking, The Postcard Killings tells the story of New York detective Jacob Kanon, whose world is turned upside down by the murder of his daughter and son-in-law, on honeymoon in London.

Kanon understands that the murder is part of a series of atrocious crimes that in Europe are involving other couples with a similar fate and that each murder is accompanied by sending a postcard to a local journalist.

Shot in Great Britain, Sweden and Norway, The Postcard Killings sees Jeffrey Dean Morgan alongside protagonist also Famke Janssen and Cush Jumbo.

Behind the camera we find the Bosnian Danis Tanovic, best known for the dazzling debut of No Man’s Land (2001).

Output overview

SEPTEMBER 1ST

The Magnificent 7: Denzel Washington returns to the service of director Antoine Fuqua for The magnificent 7, remake of the legendary western film that started from Kurosawa.

Millennium – Men Who Hate Women: David Fincher brings famous Larsson characters back to the screen.

8 SEPTEMBER

Welcome to Marwen: Captain Hogie has two priorities in life: annihilating the Nazis and loving Marwen’s women, but it’s a pity it’s just an action figure.

Mary, Queen of Scots: Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan play Elizabeth I and Mary Stuart respectively in Josie Rourke’s debut film.

10 SEPTEMBER

Bushwick: When the American streets are invaded by an army, a student and an ex-Marine join forces to survive.

SEPT. 11

Tomb Raider: We know everything about Lara Croft by now, after 22 years of history, but what made her become a fearless explorer? Find out in the film with Alicia Vikander.

15 SEPTEMBER

Lupine III: The First: The legendary character created by Monkey Punch for the first time ever in 3DCG.

18 SEPTEMBER

All-in: The Fight for democracy: Documentary that analyzes the often overlooked but insidious issue of so-called “voters suppression” in the United States.

21 SEPTEMBER

How to Train Your Dragon: The Age of Dragons according to Dreamworks.