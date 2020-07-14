Amazon Prime Video: the anime to follow and recover in July 2020

Share it:

Ever since the on demand platform of Amazon has managed to conquer the public, offering productions that could satisfy the tastes of subscribers. Over the years, to get ever closer to the needs of users, Prime Videos began to produce and distribute more and more series, among which the anime could not miss.

The vast catalog dedicated to Japanese animation gets bigger month by month, both with original productions and with exclusive titles. Let's see in more detail what are the series and films to be seen streaming in July on Prime Video.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld (11 July)

After surviving the traumatic events of the VRMMORPG Sword Art Online, Kazuto Kirigaya, known as Kirito, starts working part-time as a tester for the company Rath. The company is currently developing a new prototype of FullDive, the Soul Translator: a technology that connects directly to the memory and emotions of gamers, to allow them to settle better in the virtual world of Underworld.

As a tester, Kazuto can explore the new digital world of Rath, but every time he logs out, the memories of the experiences he has had are completely erased. However, Kirito does not forget the name Alice.

Although the new season of Sword Art Online arrives on 11 July on VVVVID, the same day also lands on Prime Videos. As announced by Dynit, on the US platform it will also be available in simuldub: the Italian dubbing of the previous episode will arrive after a week. The return of the adaptation of the adventures written and designed by Reki Kawahara and ABEC falls in conjunction with the release of the Bandai Namco Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris video game.

The situations of him & her



Student Yukino Miyazawa she is the first in the class and is very popular at school: not only because she is brought for study and for sports, but also because she is elegant and sociable. However, Yukino is vain, and has worked hard to achieve his goals and to be the center of attention. His popularity may falter because of his classmate Soichiro Arima, better than her in all. Since the first day of school, the student has struggled to win Soichiro's fame.

One day, at the end of the semester exam, Yukino discovers that he has overcome his rival, but with amazement he compliments her for obtaining the highest marks. When Soichiro declares himself, the protagonist rejects him and returns home gloating for what happened, even if with a little regret.

A few days later, Soichiro handed her some CDs, discovering the true nature of the classmate: the threat of revealing what was seen, forcing her to complete her duties as a member of the student council. Forced to spend the days in the company of her rival, Yukino realizes that she is not the only one with secrets. What initially began as a rivalry will gradually become far more than just a friendship.

The situations of him and her, adaptation of the manga of Masami Tsuda, debuted for the first time in Italy in 2002, on MTV. On July 5th, the series was added to Prime Video's anime library.

Onara Goro



Life is full of problems and some are more insurmountable than others. When we are unable to face the difficulties, we can turn to Goro, a very wise flatulence, which will help in times of need. In 13 episodes lasting about 3 minutes each, Goro will face the various problems of life.

The anime nonsense Onara Goro is directed by Takashi Taniguchi, for the animation studio THE CA, the same who made the horror collection Yami Shibai. After debuting on VVVVID, Onara Goro landed on 5 July on Prime Video.

Ride Your Wave



Last December, Dynit had announced that Ride Your Wave, film directed by Masaaki Yuasa for the study Science SARU (Devilman: Crybaby and Japan Sinks: 2020) would arrive in our cinemas from 20 to 22 April. Due to the events of the last few months, the release in theaters has been canceled, but the distributor, in order not to disappoint Japanese animation fans, has decided to distribute the film directly via streaming on Prime Video: Ride Your Wave is also available with Italian dubbing starting from 8 July.

Hinako Mukaimizu he lives in a coastal city, where he cultivates his passion for surfing. One day her life changes when a firework still burning ignites her apartment: the fireman comes to save her Minato Hinageshi. After that fortuitous meeting, the two will continue to meet, getting to know each other more and more: Hinako is fascinated by the reliable behavior and goodness of mind of her companion, ready to sacrifice her own life in order to save that of others.

For her part, Minato tries to get closer to her by learning to surf. From lesson to lesson, their relationship is consolidated more and more, until they fall in love. The surf that brought them closer, however, will also be the cause of their drastic departure.

Harmony

Based on the novel of the same name by Project Itoh, pseudonym of Satoshi Itoh, the film is set in an apparently ideal future, in which serenity has been achieved thanks to the development of medical nanotechnology and an improvement in social life and mutual appreciation.

However, three girls are aware that this is only an apparent utopia, and decide to protest against induced kindness and medical evolution by killing themselves by starvation; but their plan is not successful.

Tuan Kirie, one of the three who tried to kill themselves, becomes a member of theWorld Health Organization and with the help of an old companion she will have to find a cure for an evil that is slowly killing the world.

Harmony debuted on Prime Video, with Italian dubbing, on July 8th.

The Empire of Corpses



In the 19th century, mankind developed a technology capable of bringing corpses back to life, in order to use them as laborers for all types of work. However, this revolutionary technology has limitations: the resurrected dead are only able to walk, devoid of consciousness and emotions. Doctor Victor Frankenstein he managed to resurrect a corpse with his soul, but disappeared immediately after completing his studies.

The medical student John Watson he is contacted by a government agency and searches for Frankenstein's notes, which should contain the secrets for implanting a soul in an undead. In the course of his investigations, Watson will discover the truth behind technology to bring the dead back to life.

Also The Empire of Corpses is a feature film based on a novel by Satoshi Itoh, and together with Harmony and Genocidal Organ (still unpublished in Italy) composes the Project Itoh trilogy. Although The Empire of the Corpses will be released in home video and digital download on July 16, Yamato Video and Anime Factory have made it available in preview, dubbed in Italian, on Prime Video starting from 8 July.