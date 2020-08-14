Amazon Prime Video series trailer about Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso

Share it:

Amazon Prime Video presented the release date and the official trailer for Fernando, new series Amazon Exclusive which will offer the portrait of one of the most famous Spanish sportsmen, the two-time Formula 1 World Champion Fernando Alonso.

The pilot, who recently has announced his highly anticipated return for the next Formula 1 season, will whiz on the on-demand streaming service in more than 240 countries starting September 25. The docu-series, consisting of five episodes, will show Alonso's passion for competitions at the highest level and his absolute determination to win them.

Documenting last year, from his participation in races on the most important international circuits (such as the Indianapolis 500 or the 24 Hours of Le Mans), up to his first experience at the Dakar Rally in January, Fernando gives spectators and fans of the Formula 1 world champion unprecedented access to his world. The documentary also features the narrowest circle of people close to him, like manager Luis García Abad, sister Lorena Alonso, partner Linda Morselli, as well as some of his colleagues like Carlos Sainz, who will help unveil the man behind the champion.

"Fernando was a further challenge in my career, a commitment to myself and the public to show the work, sacrifice and great demands that racing on a world level entails, something that is not visible outside the racing world." Fernando Alonso said. "Only The Mediapro Studio and Amazon Prime Video with their expertise could have made it possible with such powerful storytelling and reaching a global audience.".

Fernando is the new docu-series that will join the large selection of sports content available on Amazon Prime Video such as the Amazon Original shows El Corazón de Sergio Ramos, Six Dreamself All or Nothing, in addition to the series already announced as Six Dreams 2, The Legend of Sergio Ramos and the documentary that will trace the career of the famous footballer Fernando Torres.