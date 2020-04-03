Amazon Prime Video presents a sci-fi mosaic costumbrista

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Tales from the Loop', the new series of Amazon Prime Video, has among its merits being the first fictional series based on digital paintings. Specifically those of the Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag and the book of the same name.

Works that presented us with rural and everyday scenes with elements typical of science fiction such as giant robots or high-tech structures. Nathaniel Halpern ('Legion') is in charge of creating and writing this adaptation that takes us to a town in Ohio, United States, which is built on a large machine colloquially called "The Loop". This is a wonder of technology, achieving the hitherto impossible.

In the distribution of this kind of anthology (the episodes have different protagonists and stories, but within a common group) we find ourselves Rebecca Hall, Paul Schneider, Daniel Zolghardi, Duncan Joiner and Jonathan Pryce, among many others.

Aesthetically speaking, 'Tales from the Loop' (or 'Histories of the Loop' as they translate it on the web) is anchored in a kind of vintage environment, like the eighties. Although we are actually supposed to be in a small Ohio town, There is a lot of influence (music, for example) from Swedish lands. A visually beautiful mix to which a calmness is added when developing the stories.

A science fiction drama with little interest in it

Whoever searches in this series a brainy science fiction and about how technology affects us, you may already be forgetting. It is not, in this sense, a new 'Black Mirror' or, to put two examples on the air, it is neither 'Westworld' nor 'Devs' and it does not want to be. Nor does he stop to explain anything about The Loop.

Science fiction is no longer an excuse to talk about vital issues but to provide the twist on personal drama of each of the protagonists of each episode. It is a drama, with all the lyrics. And an existentialist one. At least, according to what we have been able to see in the three episodes that Amazon provided us (the first, the fourth and the sixth).

The first episode revolves around the disappearance of the mother of a girl; the fourth, tells us the relationship of the creator of The Loop (Pryce) with his grandson, addressing the theme of loss; the sixth, on the other hand, offers us the desires of the young janitor of the company.

It is interesting to see this series with the current global situation … and in fact it can be even somewhat depressing if you are not predisposed to it. They are episodes that largely some talk about isolation, loss, loneliness, love, emptiness and the search to fill it.

More beautiful than well executed

'Tales From The Loop' is unexpectedly costumbrista. We are met with stories and concerns of ordinary people who agree that they have an element of high technology or science fiction around them. All performed calmly, with a pause, as if we were seeing sedative doses lasting almost an hour.

However, as my dear choir director says many times: "piano not the same as lazy " and the series is continually on the border between the calm and the soft, sometimes falling short in discourse and ideas. As anchored on earth, worldly and realistic as this science fiction is, the lack of ideas weighs heavily on any production of this genre … and any other.

In short, 'Tales from the Loop' has not been well transliterated into the language of television fiction. It is clearly more pleasant to see as a work of art, a concrete mosaic, which to see as a series.