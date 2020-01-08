Amazon Prime Video prepares a new version of 'The boarding school'!

Share it:

Surely you can not imagine your life without the platforms of 'streaming', but there was a time (and not so long ago) in which we watched series in the generalist networks and looked forward to our weekly chapter. The term 'marathon', applied at that time 'loop' in front of the screen, did not exist and we did not have the thousand options that we have today. The usual thing is that we get hooked on a fiction and this petase maximum levels. That's what happened with 'Partners' or 'The boarding school' in 2007, moment in which it started in Antenna 3.

If you remember with emotion the plot that was happening in the Laguna Negra, we have fantastic news because Amazon Prime Video has just announced that it is preparing a 'reboot' of the mythical series and will be entitled: 'The boarding school: Las Cumbres'. That Globomedia production was the school, in a literal sense, of many of our most established actors: Blanca Suárez, Yon González, Ana de Armas, Marta Torné, Marta Hazas or Martín Rivas. From the walls of this study center, where strange things happened, they jumped to stardom. Without a doubt, the return of this series is the NEWS OF THE DAY.

Amazon Prime Video has decided to bet on one of the current trends: recover past successes. 'Lizzie Mcguire' or 'Gossip Girl' are some of the titles that will return renewed, but we would never imagine that the series' dosmilera 'would come back under the title'The boarding school: Las Cumbres'. At the head of this production will be the creator of the franchise, Laura Belloso, Laura Fernández Espeso and Javier Pons, Ignacio Corrales, Sonia Martínez and as screenwriters: Asier Anduenza, Sara Belloso and Abraham Sastre.

'The boarding school: Las Cumbres': Plot and protagonists

Will you follow the steps of the original series? We have no data on the plot of this 'reboot' of 'The boarding school' prepared by Amazon Prime Video. Nor do we know if they have already formed the cast, or if they will recover some of the old 'students' for the new chapters. The truth is that as fans we would love to see some. We will start recording in this first quarter of 2020 and we are already dying to know more details. We will be on the prowl to tell you.