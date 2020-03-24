         Amazon Prime Video offers free children's series worldwide to quarantine

Share it:

Amazon is no stranger to the extraordinary situation we are facing and has decided to open part of the Prime Video children's catalog for everyone. Good for all Amazon customers are subscribers to the payment service or not.

And when we say selection is that, selection. We do not have a catalog of more than forty series that they have in the American Prime Video (with PBS series like 'Arthur'), ​​but we will have little more than twenty fictions, most of them within their Amazon Originals.

Thus we have original series such as 'Just add Magic', 'Danger and Eggs', 'Gortimer Gibbons' or 'Niko and the illuminated story' along with such classic series in our children's programming like 'Peppa Pig' and 'Caillou'. An offer that seems somewhat scarce seeing that there are little gems like 'Las tres mellizas' and 'Pocoyó' reserved for prime customers.

The only requirement: be an Amazon user

In order to access this promotion from Spain you must go to the specific page within Prime Video, where you can see this selection of series for children. Once you have selected the title you want to see you will be asked for the Amazon user. If you do not have it, you must make a free account. And that's it, you can see these series.

Amazon thus joins a platform like Movistar +, which decided to reinforce its "Lite" offer for everyone with DTT and eight new children's channels. In addition, others such as Flixolé have decided to open an extra free month for new users of the Spanish cinema platform.