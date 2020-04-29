Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video launches its own premiere rental and purchase platform

April 29, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

It is called Prime Video Store, it is already available and, as its name suggests, it is a platform that allows you to rent and buy movie premieres through Amazon Prime Video. However, you do not need to be subscribed to Prime in order to use the service.

Beyond Rakuten TV (the old Wuaki TV), there are not many platforms that offer this option, which is a very interesting novelty for movie lovers. At the moment, yes, it is not possible to buy series. Although you will find documentaries, for example.

On the other hand, the titles that will be available belong to producers such as Disney, Warner Bros. NBCUniversal, Sony, Paramount and Lionsgate, and that means that some such recent and important releases as Sonic: The Movie, are already available at the premiere of the platform in our country.

And some movies made in our country are not missing from the appointment either. In this way, we can say that Telecinco Cinema will make available to customers titles such as I leave it whenever I want or Superlópez. Of course, as already happens on the aforementioned Rakuten TV, not all titles are available to rent. Some are just to buy. Or vice versa.

READ:  Oscar 2021: pool of nominees for Best Film

Considering that the service is not exclusive to Prime members, it is important to highlight the different ways of accessing it. That way, you should know that all Amazon customers can rent or buy titles in the Prime Video store through Primevideo.com. And also with the Prime Video application on Smart TV, Android mobile devices, compatible consoles and, of course, on Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Anyway, if you come to Prime Video for the first time, remember that the existing subscription also gives you access to a lot of movies, series and documentaries of all kinds. Which of course includes all original Amazon content.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.