Amazon Prime Video launches its own premiere rental and purchase platform

It is called Prime Video Store, it is already available and, as its name suggests, it is a platform that allows you to rent and buy movie premieres through Amazon Prime Video. However, you do not need to be subscribed to Prime in order to use the service.

Beyond Rakuten TV (the old Wuaki TV), there are not many platforms that offer this option, which is a very interesting novelty for movie lovers. At the moment, yes, it is not possible to buy series. Although you will find documentaries, for example.

On the other hand, the titles that will be available belong to producers such as Disney, Warner Bros. NBCUniversal, Sony, Paramount and Lionsgate, and that means that some such recent and important releases as Sonic: The Movie, are already available at the premiere of the platform in our country.

And some movies made in our country are not missing from the appointment either. In this way, we can say that Telecinco Cinema will make available to customers titles such as I leave it whenever I want or Superlópez. Of course, as already happens on the aforementioned Rakuten TV, not all titles are available to rent. Some are just to buy. Or vice versa.

Considering that the service is not exclusive to Prime members, it is important to highlight the different ways of accessing it. That way, you should know that all Amazon customers can rent or buy titles in the Prime Video store through Primevideo.com. And also with the Prime Video application on Smart TV, Android mobile devices, compatible consoles and, of course, on Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Anyway, if you come to Prime Video for the first time, remember that the existing subscription also gives you access to a lot of movies, series and documentaries of all kinds. Which of course includes all original Amazon content.