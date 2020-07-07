Amazon Prime Video enriches the catalog, now available "The Situations Of Him & Her"

Share it:

During yesterday, Dynit confirmed the arrival of another great classic on Amazon Prime Video. The Situations Of Him & Her, the late 90s anime series directed by the master Hideaki Anno (Neon Genesis Evangelion), is now available for viewing for all subscribers to the service.

The series is a television adaptation of the shojo manga Kareshi Kanojo no jijo by Masami Tsuda, and is made up of 26 episodes. In Italy it aired for the first time on MTV between 2001 and 2002. For those who do not know it, remember that the synopsis reads as follows: "She, the sixteen year old Yukino Miyazawa, a perfect girl, envied by schoolmates and esteemed by teachers. Intelligent, pretty and friendly to everyone, narcissist, she likes to be 'first in class'. Until the day he met Soichiro Arima who enrolled in his own school. He, model student, is intelligent, charming, with bewitching eyes. Both endowed with a difficult character, they begin to frequent each other, they understand that they are dominated by hyposcisia and that their personality is hidden behind a mask. They will both understand how fragile they are and how much they need love. Initially friends, later they will get engaged supporting each other, becoming indispensable for each other".

Dynit had confirmed the arrival of two more anime on Amazon Prime Video a few weeks ago, and apparently there may be other surprises in sight. In case you are looking for some other anime to recover instead, we suggest you take a look at our list of the best series available on Amazon Prime Video.