Amazon Prime Video: all the TV series out in November 2020

After an October marked by the explosive ending of The Boys 2 and which takes leave with the arrival of the remake of Utopia, Truth Seekers e The Challenge: ETA in one day, the November of Amazon Prime Video it starts quietly, as most of the news will be published around the middle of the month.

Among the additions to the catalog we point out Alex Rider, a spy-story based on the popular series of novels written by Anthony Horowitz and which has sold over 20 million copies worldwide; Motherland: Fort Salem, a series set in an alternative present in the US and which tells the story of three witches; The pack, a competition around the world starring dogs and their owners, led by the famous skier Lindsey Vonn. So let’s find out how it is completed the November offer on Prime Video.

Alex Rider – from 12 November

When Alex Rider discovers that his uncle Ian did not die in a car accident, as he had been told, but was killed while serving as a spy for the British government, his whole life as a normal teenager changes. Alex is approached by Alan Blunt, head of a mysterious branch of MI6 (the British intelligence service) known as “The Department”, who reveals to him that he has been unwittingly trained since childhood to juggle the dangerous world of espionage.

Driven to help investigate his uncle’s death, to understand how it is connected to the murder of two high-profile billionaires, Alex reluctantly takes on a new identity and undercover. he starts attending a distant boarding school called Point Blanc. Isolated above the perennial snowline of the French Alps, Point Blanc promises to bring the restless children of the richest families back to the right path. But digging deeper, Alex discovers that the students are actually pawns in the disturbing plan devised by the mysterious Doctor Greif. To prevent him from carrying it out, Alex will also be willing to risk his own life.

Alex Rider is based on White point, second volume in the Alex Rider book series written by Anthony Horowitz, and stars Otto Farrant as Alex Rider, Brenock O’Connor as his friend Tom and Stephen Dillane as Alan Blunt.

Motherland: Fort Salem – from November 20th

This is the new series created by Eliot Laurence (Claws) and produced by Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick. Consisting of 10 episodes, the show is set in America in an alternate present: for three centuries the witches achieved an end to their persecution thanks to an agreement with the United States government which includes their commitment to fight to defend the country in case of attacks.

Motherland: Fort Salem follows three girls from basic “magic combat” training to field deployment, reversing traditional roles of gender and power and putting women at the forefront: Raelle (Taylor Hickson, Deadly Class) is a reluctant recruit with problems recognizing authority and whose mother has died in service; Tally (Jessica Sutton, The Kissing Booth) is a kind, determined and curious girl who enlisted despite her mother’s disapproval; Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams) is a dedicated and courageous intelligent witch descended from a high-ranking lineage of the military witch society. We also report that the series has been renewed for a second season.

The pack – dal 20 novembre

The Pack is a non-fiction series that celebrates the deep bond between dogs and their human friends. Led by gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn, the US sportswoman who has won the most awards in skiing history, with canine co-host Lucy, The Pack sees 12 teams of dogs and their owners in an epic adventure around the world.

Up for grabs for the winning couple is a whopping $ 750,000, of which $ 500,000 will go to the winners and $ 250,000 to an animal charity of their choice. Additionally, during filming The Pack donated $ 250,000 to various charities and animal shelters in each country he visited, to reward dogs and loved ones around the world.

To win the prize pool, the teams will have to rely on mutual understanding, understanding the strengths and weaknesses of the companion, in order to demonstrate who has the strongest bond within the pack. At each stage, each dog and his human will have to face fun and exciting tests, designed with the help of a team of valid veterinarians and certified dog experts who will accompany the group on their journey, to ensure that the experience goes smoothly. positive for everyone.

All other releases of November 2020

This is Us – the fourth season – from November 1st

The first three seasons of this popular family drama, centered on the Pearson family, are already available in the Prime Video catalog. From November 1, the fourth season will also be present, aired on NBC between 2019 and the first months of 2020. The story of This is Us develops over three different time planes and guarantees many emotions to the viewers.

Macgyver – all 7 seasons from 15 November

Macgyver is famous in mass culture for his ability to extricate himself from highly complicated situations by relying on a Swiss army knife and any object that can be useful to his wits. The series that sees him as the protagonist was broadcast by ABC from 1985 to 1992, for a total of seven seasons. To find out more, we invite you to read these 5 curiosities about Macgyver.

Hawaii Five-0 – season 7 starting November 19th

Reboot of the series of the same name (with the difference of the 0 instead of the capital O) broadcast from 1968 to 1980, Hawaii Five-0 is a procedural detective story centered on an anti-crime unit operating in the state of Hawaii. The seventh season aired between 2016 and 2017 and contains episode 150.