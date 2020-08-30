Amazon Prime Video: all the TV series coming out in September 2020

Share it:

After an August characterized by the trihller in the ice The Head and the interesting docu-series The Last Narc, in which the famous murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena is told, the news for September of Amazon Prime Video they are divided between superhero series and two sports documentaries. In the first case, let’s talk about the new appointments with The Boys e Doom Patrol; in the second, of a series that follows the 2019/20 season Tottenham Hotspur (militant team in the Premier League) and a documentary on the driver Fernando Alonso, two times Formula 1 World Champion and with a past in Ferrari. In addition, the catalog will be fleshed out by cult series such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer e Lost, without forgetting two critically acclaimed products such as The Americans e Fargo. The additions do not stop there: let’s find out together in detail the Amazon Prime offer for September.

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur – Dal 31 agosto

Let’s start our roundup from this Amazon Original UK production that follows the Tottenham team in nine episodes behind the scenes throughout the 2019/20 season. The first three episodes will be available exclusively on Prime Video from Monday, August 31st. After that, three more will be available from Monday 7 September, and finally, the last three of the series (including a bonus episode) will be released on Monday 14 September. The version with subtitles in Italian will be available from October.

The docu-series will have an exceptional narrative voice, with Tom Hardy which will lead fans through the background of a crucial season for Tottenham, marked by the arrival of José Mourinho as the new coach. Construction of the brand new 62,000-seat stadium in North London will also be explored and the club’s work to help transform the area will be shown. There will also be the background to the management of Tottenham and the response to the closure of the Premier League.

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer – all 7 seasons from September 1st

Amazon pulls the cult series created by Joss Whedon. The protagonist is the vampire hunter Buffy, played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, who will be able to count on the help of her friends who make up the Scooby Gang.

Based on the 1992 film of the same name, the series had a great influence on television seriality, as well as having a great success that led to the birth of the so-called Buffyverse.

The Boys – starting September 4th

The Boys is preparing to return even crazier. While Butcher (Karl Urban) seems nowhere to be found, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) are on the run from the Supes and are desperate to get together and fight Vought. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must find her new role in the Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) aims to gain complete control. Her power is threatened by the arrival on the team of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a new super social media expert, also with her own aims.

Accompanying each new episode of the second season, from August 28 has arrived Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys with a first episode dedicated to retracing the first season. The second, on the other hand, will debut on September 4th, and then arrive at the season finale scheduled for October 9th. Each episode will be followed by the official The Boys aftershow, in which the cast members, the creative team and other special guests will join an exceptional host, Aisha Tyler – winner of an Emmy Award and here also executive producer – to tell and comment on the events that unfold in each episode . For more information, we refer you to our preview of The Boys 2.

Fear the Walking Dead – season 5 starting September 14

A few days later another spin-off arrives, this time of the popular The Walking Dead, a post-apocalyptic zombie-based series, whose tenth season is still awaiting the final, postponed to October due to the Coronavirus.

The fifth season of Fear TWD aired on AMC in 2019 and revealed itself definitely controversial, complete with petitions to change showrunners. In any case, the news for fans of the show will be many, starting with the upheavals that have involved the character of Morgan.

Fernando – from 25 September

Fernando is a portrait of one of the most famous Spanish sportsmen, two-time Formula 1 World Champion Fernando Alonso, who recently announced his highly anticipated return for next season.

This five-episode docu-series shows the Alonso’s passion for competitions at the highest level and his absolute determination to win them. The show documents last year, from his participation in races on the most important international circuits, such as the Indianapolis 500 or the 24 Hours of Le Mans, up to his first experience at the Dakar Rally in January. In short, Fernando offers spectators and fans of the driver unprecedented access to his world.

Doom Patrol – starting September 28th

The second season of this quirky show aired during the summer on DC Universe and HBO Max and now arrives in Italy on Prime Video. At the heart of the series is the group consisting of Robotman / Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man / Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman / Rita Farr (April Bowlby) Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero) and Cyborg / Victor Stone (Joivan Wade). Every member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrific accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but which has also left him scarred and disfigured.

After the defeat of Mr. Nobody (Alan Tudyk), we find the miniature Doom Patrol stuck on Cliff’s toy race car track. While each of them deals differently with their feelings regarding The Chief’s (Timothy Dalton) betrayal and tries to overcome one’s traumatic experiences past, the group gathers around the new family member, Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro, recurring guest star on the series), daughter of Caulder, whose powers are mysterious and represent a real threat capable of leading to the end of the world. Part support group, part superhero team, the Doom Patrol are a gang of super-powered monsters fighting for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

All other releases of September 2020

Call the Midwife – 5 seasons from 1st September

This is a British series that has aired on the BBC since 2012, now in its ninth season. At the center of the events there is a group of midwives from London’s East End and the story develops between the fifties and sixties. During the airing, the show won several awards, for example as Best period drama at the National Television Awards and is one of the most successful drama of the British broadcaster.

Lost – all 6 seasons from 1st September

Let’s move on to another cult, this time signed by JJ Abrams, Damon Lindelof and Jeffrey Lieber. The series follows the adventures of the survivors of Oceanic Airlines Flight 815, who find themselves on a mysterious island following a plane crash. Full of mysteries and complex mythology, Lost was among the most expensive television productions at the time of its airing and has undoubtedly raised the bar in the world of seriality. Despite a highly divisive ending, it was one of the series that stood out most in the collective imagination.

The Americans all 6 seasons from 1st September

The Americans is a show from excellent writing starring Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys), two KGB spies who lead model American lives in the suburbs of Washington. We are in the Eighties, in the middle of the Cold War, and the two will have to find a balance between the missions assigned and their immersion more and more in the American lifestyle, thanks to the presence of the two children, completely unaware of the true identity of the parents.

Criminal Minds – season 14 from 7 September

After the addition of the two spin-offs in the previous months, it is the turn of the penultimate season of Criminal Minds, detective about a group of FBI profilers. Made up of 15 episodes, season 14 aired between 2018 and 2019 and delves into the concept of family for the team’s agents, committed from time to time to solve a case.

Fargo – 3 seasons from 9 September

Fargo is an anthology series that takes its cue from the homonymous film directed by the Coen brothers in 1996 (here as executive producers). While presenting different stories and protagonists, each season is set in a small town in Minnesota and manages to best convey the grotesque atmosphere of the film. If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s a good opportunity to recover it, Waiting for the fourth season arriving on September 27 in the USA and which will also see the participation of Salvatore Esposito, Genny Savastano in Gomorrah – the series.

The Good Fight – season 2 starting September 12

Is one spin-off di The good Wife, acclaimed legal drama already present on the streaming platform. The Good Fight is set a year after the mother series finale and sees the return of Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo and Sarah Steele. At the moment four seasons have aired and in recent months CBS has decided to renew it for a fifth.

Bones – all 12 seasons from September 15th

12 seasons and 246 episodes for this long-running FOX procedural, concluded in 2017. The protagonist is Temperance “Bones” Brennan, a forensic anthropologist and novelist who works with FBI agent Seeley Booth to solve several murder cases.

Family Guy – season 17 starting September 16

Family Guy are already at home on Amazon Prime Video, where the seventeenth season will also be added, the penultimate airing in the States. The irreverent animated sitcom was created by Seth MacFarlane in 1999 and, in the wake of the Simpsons, is a representation of the typical American family.