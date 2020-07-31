Amazon Prime Video: all the tv series coming out in August 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Here we are with the usual appointment in which we report the series arriving on Amazon Prime Video. For the month of August it ranges from the docuserie The Last Narc, which tells the story of the kidnapping and murder of Agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, on the thriller The Head, set in the South Pole in a research station, up to World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji, which will show us extreme competition in suggestive places, but capable of severely testing the resistance of competitors, with the conduct of the famous Bear Grylls. In addition to the news, the streaming service catalog continues to expand with all seasons of 24 is Misfits. Finally, we would like to point out the addition of Italian dubbing to the seasons of Top Gears already present. But now let's see in detail the offer of this month.

The Last Narc – From July 31st

The Last Narc it was initially scheduled among the Amazon releases in May, but later disappeared from the radars. As we anticipated, the docuserie narrates the events they brought the death of the agent of the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985, already seen in the first season of Narcos Mexico.

The Last Narc develops in four episodes and deepens the investigation into the murder of Camarena, conducted by special agent Hector Berellez, who comes to reveal the frightening truth about a conspiracy ranging from Mexican killing fields to palaces of power in Washington, D.C.. In addition, there are the testimonies of the widow of Camarena and of three infiltrators in the cartels of Guadalajara. The direction is entrusted to Tiller Russell, while the executive producers are Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

The Head – from August 5th

Winter has come to the South Pole, which means that the sun will soon disappear for the next six months. A small team, known as the Winterers, prepare to stay at the Polaris VI Antarctic Research Station for continue an innovative research, crucial for the fight against climate change, under the guidance of the famous biologist Arthur Wilde (John Lynch).

When spring comes, however, summer project leader Johan Berg (Alexander Willaume) returns to the station and finds out that all members of the group are dead or missing. Annika (Laura Bach), Johan's wife, is among the latter. To find her alive, the man will have to trust Maggie (Katharine O'Donnelly), a young doctor deeply shaken by the events at the station and who seems to be the only survivor of the group. Will it really be like this?

The Head is an international production of The Mediapro Studio, in collaboration with Hulu Japan and HBO Asia, directed by Jorge Dorado and scripted by Àlex and David Pastor with Isaac Sastre. There are several international stars in the cast including John Lynch, Katharine O'Donnelly, Alexandre Willaume, Laura Bach, Tomohisa Yamashita, Richard Sammel, Chris Reilly, Sandra Andreis, Amelia Hoy and Tom Lawrence, with the special participation of Álvaro Morte, known for the role of Professor in it The house of Carta. Recall that this year Morte said goodbye to Il Segreto, the soap in which he starred for more than 500 episodes.

World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji – from August 14th

Presented by Bear Grylls and produced by Mark Burnett, World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji and the story of an extreme race in which 66 teams from 30 countries compete non-stop for 11 days across hundreds of kilometers on the lands of Fiji, between mountains, jungles and oceans. World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji it was filmed last year and saw the participation of 330 competitors (united in groups of 5 athletes plus an assistant), committed to reaching the final goal. However, the real opponents are not the rival teams, but the rough 671 km of the route. The physical and mental endurance of the competitors has been tested like never before, showing us that the heart of the show is perseverance.

The series, produced by MGM Television in collaboration with Amazon Studios, is the brainchild of an Emmy-awarded television team, which includes presenter and executive producer Bear Grylls (Man vs Wild, Running Wild); showrunner and executive producer Lisa Hennessy (Eco-Challenge, The Biggest Loser); executive producers Mark Burnett (Survivor, The Voice), Eric Van Wagenen (Survivor, The Amazing Race), MGM Studios 'Barry Poznick, and Grylls' production partner Delbert Shoopman.

All other releases in August 2020

24 – all 8 seasons from 1st August

Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland), agent of the Los Angeles counter-terrorism unit, arrives on Amazon, who does not hesitate to break the rules in order to achieve the goal. Each season focuses on a different threat to the US, with the particularity that the events are told in real time and therefore they cover the whole arc of an entire day over the course of a single season, with a screen clock to mark the progress of time. It is impossible not to mention the use of the split-screen demonstrating this exclusive narrative approach.

Misfits all 5 seasons from 1st August

The protagonists of this British series, aired between 2009 and 2013 on E4, are five people sentenced to social services for committing minor crimes they find themselves in possession of superpowers following a strange storm. In 2010 the show won the BAFTA award for best drama series and was praised for the way the characters were characterized.

Top Gear – from season 15 to 22 in dubbed version, from 1st August

These seasons of the popular program dedicated to engines are already present in the catalog, but now they are enriched with the addition of Italian dubbing. We report that in these episodes there is the historical trio of conductors formed by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, who then moved to the helm of The Grand Tour, the rival program of Top Gear, which you can always find on Amazon Prime Video.