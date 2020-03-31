Amazon Prime presents an entertaining feminist thriller that does not finish off the job

Share it:

Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy join forces to make their feature film debut with this movie that Amazon Prime distributes worldwide. 'Knock down the man' ('Blow the Man Down'), written and directed by both filmmakers, brings us fully into a devilish criminal entanglement where all the characters have more than one hidden secret.

Fargo from the sea

Is being a peculiar year for fishing in the cinema. If a few months ago we attended with pleasure the interesting 'Keepers: the mystery of the lighthouse', this first quarter of 2020 has come with saltpeter, sweat, blood and a few doses of style that make this' Take down man '(' Blow the Man Down ') a third dish that makes it easier to digest the much riskier' The Lighthouse 'and' Bait ', two of the plague's best films of the year.

Mary Beth and Pris Connolly are two sisters who have cared for their sick mother for almost a year. On the day of her funeral, Mary Beth, the more volatile of the two, learns that her mother, who owns a local fishmonger in the Maine fishing village that hosts the story, has only left them in debt. In a dead end, as metaphorical as it is real, Mary Beth will see how her destiny will change after crossing the path of a dangerous man.

Taking an engaging starting point, both visually and plot-wise, Cole and Krudy's film takes us back to the good old days of 'Fargo,' that black humorous thriller that catapulted the Coen brothers to world fame, if at all. They weren't catapulted into the mid-1990s yet. Interesting characters, spectacular setting, a closed community full of secrets and a past that comes to pass bills photographed with a masterful and icy hand by Todd Banhazl, a name to consider for the near future, if there will be any of that.

The people of the damned

This is how spectacular the beginning of the film is, almost a colored and extra-sounding version of Mark Jenkin's masterpiece that I highly recommended to you a couple of months ago. A strong bet that relies on a practically feminine choral cast where they shine, even above its two main protagonists, a cast of secondary characters played by a handful of actresses in a state of grace.

British and American Sophie Lowe and Morgan Saylor, respectively, take advantage of that physical distance to create fraternal ties as cold as the proposal requires, offering two notable interpretations. But among the rest of the characters, the mythical Annette O'Toole and Marceline Hugot stand out above the rest, being the queen of the show the veteran Margo Martindale, whose character is the center of the universe of this great little tragedy.

Held on the saloma of the same title (seafaring song used to increase productivity), 'Blow Down the Man' ('Blow the Man Down') is an entertaining female (and feminist) thriller noir that has two clear highlights in its beginning and end, although the road to travel between A and B also involves fighting a certain tedium and a feeling of weariness difficult to eliminate. Because despite being a fresh product and to considerEven surprising, not much happens under the clouds of Maine that we have not seen before in other towns.