Amazon Prime Gaming: Outcast Second Contact and Pumped BMX Pro among September games

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few days after the arrival of the last August titles, Amazon Prime Gaming is ready to announce the new games that will be available to download from September, accompanied as always by a series of additional free content.

After the recent arrival of Tempest and The Inner World, players enrolled in the Amazon Prime service will be able to find 5 new titles in the Prime Gaming Vault starting from September 1:

Autonauts : travel the universe, bringing worlds to life with the power of automation.

: travel the universe, bringing worlds to life with the power of automation. Pumped BMX Pro : Overcome 60 levels and over 200 challenges while performing as many stunts on one of the 15 bikes available.

: Overcome 60 levels and over 200 challenges while performing as many stunts on one of the 15 bikes available. Effie : Go on a unique fantasy adventure and relive the look and feel of old school video games in this 3D action-adventure game.

: Go on a unique fantasy adventure and relive the look and feel of old school video games in this 3D action-adventure game. Tiny Troopers Joint Ops : Command a squad of little soldiers, war could be hell but this is the most fun way to fight it

: Command a squad of little soldiers, war could be hell but this is the most fun way to fight it Outcast Second Contact: set off to explore Adelpha, an alien world as beautiful as it is dangerous.

The surprises do not end there because starting from 3 September Rocket Arena will be available as a free game. In addition to games, Amazon will make available to users a number of additional content for various games. Among these stand out the loot which includes the skin Rampart for Apex Legends (available from 24th September) and the Finely Tuned Gun Charm (available from 27th August to 1st October). News also for players of FIFA 20: The Gaming Pack 7 with four OVR 83+ and five rare Gold players is available now. On 8 and 9 September all members will receive a drop for League of Legends and for Epic Seven followed by other drops respectively on 18 September and 23 September. Finally, the third and final drop for SNK Free Games. In case you missed them, you can find the free games for August at this link.