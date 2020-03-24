Entertainment

         Amazon Prime approaches Netflix: profiles for multiple users can now be created, first in the United States

March 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Share it:

Amazon Prime Video has introduced the profiles on its streaming platform so that each member of the family has their own section of videos and series. At the moment it is not active in all countries, but it will surely arrive in the coming months. And it is valid for applications and also for Amazon Prime Video on the web.

Having multiple profiles in one streaming account allows the whole family to access their own content and suggestions. Netflix has been doing it for years, hence the rest of the competitors has gradually extended this option to their platforms. And now comes to Amazon Prime Video: some users start to see the separation by profiles in order to distribute the tastes among all the people who access the account.

Up to six different profiles

Amazon Prime Video Profiles Profiling in Amazon prime Video. XDA Developers screenshots

The novelty has begun in the United States, as usually happens in these cases: users from that country received the profile differentiation in their apps and on the web. With them each member of the family can have their own Prime so that the suggestions and reproductions are not mixed, something essential when the same account is used throughout the family.


Amazon Prime Video also reduces the quality of content in the European Union, thus following Netflix and YouTube

As soon as the Amazon prime Video application starts, as the XDA Developers screenshots show, the service offers the creation of as many profiles as necessary, always up to a maximum of six. Each user can register his name; and it will have an icon with associated color (the color cannot be changed, at least for the moment). The creation of profiles is found in the 'My things' menu, in the lower right area of ​​the application.

READ:           Amazon Prime Video offers free children's series worldwide to quarantine

Each user of the platform can create their profile to differentiate their tastes from the rest of the family. In addition, the smallest of the house A child profile can be created to access suitable Amazon Prime Video content; being filtered the rest of series and movies.

Amazon Prime Video profiles are now available in the United States. We have tested the latest version of the app, also a VPN to simulate the location, but it has not been possible to activate it in our accounts: it is expected that the option will gradually reach the rest of the countries.

Track | XDA Developers

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.