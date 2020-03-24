         Amazon Prime approaches Netflix: profiles for multiple users can now be created, first in the United States

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Amazon Prime Video has introduced the profiles on its streaming platform so that each member of the family has their own section of videos and series. At the moment it is not active in all countries, but it will surely arrive in the coming months. And it is valid for applications and also for Amazon Prime Video on the web.

Having multiple profiles in one streaming account allows the whole family to access their own content and suggestions. Netflix has been doing it for years, hence the rest of the competitors has gradually extended this option to their platforms. And now comes to Amazon Prime Video: some users start to see the separation by profiles in order to distribute the tastes among all the people who access the account.

Up to six different profiles

Profiling in Amazon prime Video. XDA Developers screenshots

The novelty has begun in the United States, as usually happens in these cases: users from that country received the profile differentiation in their apps and on the web. With them each member of the family can have their own Prime so that the suggestions and reproductions are not mixed, something essential when the same account is used throughout the family.

As soon as the Amazon prime Video application starts, as the XDA Developers screenshots show, the service offers the creation of as many profiles as necessary, always up to a maximum of six. Each user can register his name; and it will have an icon with associated color (the color cannot be changed, at least for the moment). The creation of profiles is found in the 'My things' menu, in the lower right area of ​​the application.

Each user of the platform can create their profile to differentiate their tastes from the rest of the family. In addition, the smallest of the house A child profile can be created to access suitable Amazon Prime Video content; being filtered the rest of series and movies.

Amazon Prime Video profiles are now available in the United States. We have tested the latest version of the app, also a VPN to simulate the location, but it has not been possible to activate it in our accounts: it is expected that the option will gradually reach the rest of the countries.

Track | XDA Developers