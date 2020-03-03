Amazon presents the trailer of its series adapted from digital paintings

Share it:

Particular as she alone, next April 3 comes exclusively to Amazon Prime Video 'Tales From The Loop', the first television series adapted from digital paintings

This series is based on the work of retro art and Science fiction of the Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag. To get an idea of ​​this innovative project we have here a new trailer – hung over these lines – and three posters of the creator himself who anticipate where the shots of this series will go that will have its world premiere at the SXSW (Austin, Texas) next March 16 and that it will be available on Amazon Prime Video two weeks later.

From the executive producer Matt reeves ('The Batman') 'Tales from the Loop' explores the city and people who live on "The Loop", a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe, doing things that were previously relegated only to science fiction. In this mysterious and fantastic city, moving stories are told that show universal emotional experiences while resorting to the intrigue of gender narration.

The series, which will have a total of 8 episodes, is headed by Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, ​​The Town) but also has Paul Schneider (Parks and Recreation), Daniel Zolghadri (Eighth Grade), Duncan Joiner (Waco) and Jonathan Pryce (The two potatoes, Game of Thrones).