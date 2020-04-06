Amazon presents the most spectacular series of the year

Share it:

There are not a few series that have been dedicated to the world of organized crime in recent years. One of the public's favorites was ‘Narcos’ (2015-), which explores the internal reality of the drug cartels in South America. ‘Zerozerozero’ could be one of many, but the difference is that it comes with the seal of Stefano Sollima, son of the legendary Italian bis film director Sergio Sollima, something that has more importance than meets the eye.

To complete the seal of guarantee, the series is based on the book of Roberto Saviano, ‘ZeroZeroZero’, a kind of spiritual continuation of his work in ‘Gomorra’, which was adapted so much in a film like in a successful series, which set the tone for this new vision of the world of drug trafficking, now with its enlarged scale, to cover the connections between Mexico and the Italian crime syndicate organized known as' Ndrangheta.

A polyhedral vision of the world of drug trafficking

Adapted by Stefano Sollima, Leonardo Fasoli and Mauricio Katz, the book has concrete faces for each faction here. Adriano Chiaramida plays Don Minu, an elderly 'Ndrangheta chief whose ability to maintain power may depend on a heavy shipment of cocaine arriving from Mexico. There, Manuel (Harold Torres), a Mexican Army soldier charged with destroying corrupt local infrastructure, represents the equivalent of the future royal Zetas cartel, a group made up of military deserters that sowed terror since 1999.

Third parties in disagreement are freight forwarders, a shipping family based in New Orleans, led by Edward (Gabriel Byrne), father of Emma (Andrea Riseborough), and Chris (Dane DeHaan) who will be unexpectedly pushed into the fray. A multi-level tapestry that explores the ins and outs of the world of narcotics – cocaine is at the center – leaving room for a peripheral top-down analysis on the consequences in the processes of production, distribution and consumption.

‘ZeroZeroZero’Is a strong commitment from Amazon, and although it is not as revolutionary as its approach could imply with multiple stories across multiple continents and dozens of characters who speak several languages, familiarity with the genre can take away freshness, but not for that the result is no less impressive. The scale of the action is not only cyclopean by geography, but by Sollima's panoramic eye, which opens the field of vision on all fronts to roll both the space and its protagonists.

From the international scale to the privacy of the family

In addition to going through the action, all the steps of the process, in a didactic and almost documentary way, the series manages to penetrate the conflicts of the main characters, creating a solid story for everyone, which, somehow, regardless of their connections, also has a relationship with that of others. Power and position, respect and fear These are the themes that he manages to portray along a path full of violence and images of pure nightmare. A horror that builds a motor a lot of money circulates.

Perhaps the biggest problem with adaptation is that failed to include the most controversial points in Saviano's book, the connections of that hidden microeconomy with the surface, politics and the system, but perhaps it would have needed more chapters, and one of the strengths of ‘ZeroZeroZero' it is precisely, your conciseness. With what counts other series could fill three seasons, but Sollima condenses it into eight vibrant chapters that, although it may already sound hackneyed and tend to overuse, is one of the cases in which It looks like a 7 hour movie.

Sollima shares address with Janus Metz and Pablo Trapero, but the general tone seems from one of his movies. On the one hand it adds its knowledge of the italian mafia and its way of treating it in ‘Suburra’ (2015) and on the other hand, the arch of Mexico seems to have come out in form and depth of its tremendous ‘Sicario: the day of the soldier’ (2018). Shot in Italy, Mexico, Senegal and Morocco, the part that takes place in Africa is as unexpected as it is spectacular, leading to the series almost to the terrain of adventure or war cinema.

A fresco about the power struggle full of action and death

In each episode there is an accumulation of breathtaking shots, one after another, from the natural beauty of the Calabrian coast, the desert or the industrial scale of shipping yard full of containers, avoiding used photo filters in ‘Traffic’ (2000) or the series ‘Narcos’(2015-) and accompanying the ensemble with a score by none other than Mogwai, which adds disturbing notes that add nihilism to a portrait that doesn't take a single step towards the light to show something that is not devastating.

The most shocking storyline of ‘ZeroZeroZero' Its the Manuel and his vampires, but the way all the fringes are closed and connected to each other verges on perfection, showing a fresco in which nothing has changed, although the new configuration and distribution of powers is different. Highlight the last five minutes of the series, who navigate between pure horror and a cloudy grayscale that certify the most satisfactory reward for a ruthless, cruel and memorable journey into darkness.