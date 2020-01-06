Amazon offers: the latest party discounts on PlayStation Plus, video games and consoles

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The holidays are about to end, but on Amazon Various discounts are still available on the annual PlayStation Plus subscription, on the Xbox One family consoles and on various video games.

To begin with, PlayStation Plus will remain on offer at 44.99 euros (with a 25% discount on the full price of 59.99 euros) until January 13th. Discounts also on Microsoft home consoles: Xbox One S All-Digital is offered at 149.99 euros with Sea of ​​Thieves, Minecraft and Fortnite, while Xbox One S 1TB in various configurations for 199.00 euros. Xbox One X, on the other hand, is offered for € 299.99, also in different bundles. For discounts on video games, we invite you to refer to the list below.

Discounts of January 5, 2019

PlayStation Plus 12 months – 44.99 euros

Xbox One S All-Digital – € 149.00

Xbox One S 1 TB – 199.00 euros

Xbox One X 1 TB – 299.99 euros

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – 18.99 euros

Kingdom Hearts 3 – 24.99 euros

Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far – 24.99 euros

Final Fantasy XV – 12.99 euros

NieR Automata – 24.99 euros

Darksiders 3 – € 19.99

Metro Exodus – 19.99 euros

Assassin's Creed Odyssey – 23.98 euros

Rainbow Six Siege – 13.39 euros

Anthem – € 9.99

DiRT Rally 2.0 – 19.99 euros

Kingdom Come Deliverance Royal Edition – 19.99 euros

We remind you that prices could change without notice and that all of them the offers are valid for a limited period or while stocks last. If you have spotted something of your interest, we recommend that you take advantage of it as soon as possible.