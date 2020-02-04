Technology

Amazon offers: four video games at a discount to start the week well

February 4, 2020
Garry
A new week has just begun, and if you are looking for a way to relax and escape from the usual daily routine, then we have something that could be right for you. Let's discover the best discount video games on Amazon.it today February 3.

Let's start by reporting Resident Evil 2 Remake, whose price has fallen further than yesterday: today Capcom's excellent work can be purchased for just € 25.14. For adventure lovers there is a discount Shadow of the Tomb Raider, while for the most competitive we recommend the excellent Arc System Works fighting game, Dragon Ball FighterZ. Also noteworthy is the price of Kingdom Hearts 3, which recently welcomed its first and last expansion, ReMind.

Video games on Amazon on February 3

Meanwhile, the offer on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate continues, which allows you to get three months as a gift with the purchase of a three-month subscription, for a total of six.

We would like to clarify that the above prices could change without notice and that all offers are to be considered valid for a limited period or while stocks last. The duration of the discounts, however, is not indicated, therefore we recommend that you take advantage of them as soon as possible if you have found something of interest to you.

