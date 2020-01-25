Amazon offers: discounts on video games, from Pokemon Shield to Cal of Duty Modern Warfare

Share it:

Our advice for purchases during Amazon Warehouse Deals discounts continues: the well-known eCommerce website offers a series of offers on products returned and reconditioned as new, among these also video games for all the main platforms.

Also for today (Friday 24 January) we offer you three games on offer at a special price: Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Pokemon Shield for Nintendo Switch is Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Discount Amazon Video Games

The latest episode of the Call of Duty series is in promotion (in PS4 and Xbox One versions) a 50.99 euros, price valid for the standard version of the Activision shooter. Pokemon Shield is proposed to 49.99 euros (ten euros less than the list price) while the real deal of the day is undoubtedly Dragon Ball FighterZ with an offer price set at 24.99 euros.

The offers shown are valid for a few days and in any case while stocks last, the latter is a concrete possibility since Warehouse products are the result of returns and therefore available in extremely limited quantities. If you are interested in purchasing, we strongly recommend that you hurry before it is too late.