Amazon mistakenly shows the official Cyberpunk 2077 controller for Xbox One

It has not yet been announced by Microsoft and / or CD Projekt Red, but it is very evident that Amazon has shown it in advance by mistake. We talk about the official command of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One, which on the other hand has a truly spectacular desasapland.

In addition, the fact that the product has already been listed in the Internet giant, means that we have been able to know some details of it, beyond the aesthetic itself. For example, the box, which will match that of the title itself. Here we tell you all the details.

First of all, it is important to clarify that the product has been listed by Amazon Canada. And everything seems to indicate that the error has occurred for a simple reason: today was the day the game would have come onto the market had it not been for the delay it suffered just three months ago.

Be that as it may, at this moment it is still possible to see the product page on Amazon (you can see it here), although it cannot be ruled out that it ends up being eliminated over the next few hours or in the next few days. As for the remote control itself, as you can see in the image below, it is black and silver with a little red to make it stand out.

Anyway, the product page has not allowed to know certain details about it as the price it will have. On the other hand, and although there is no reference to the release date either, it is likely that this special edition of the Xbox One controller will hit the market at the same time as the game itself.

Remember that since the delay, the new release date for Cyberpunk 2077 is September 17, 2020. And it will probably not be delayed again, despite the coronavirus crisis. What is likely to happen is that the voices of some characters will have to be added through an update after launch.