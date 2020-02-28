Amazon launches trailer and poster for Tales From the Loop

Share it:

Amazon has unveiled the first trailer, new arts and release date of Tales From the Loop, the new science fiction drama for Prime Video based on the work of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag that in turn inspired the board role-playing game that shares its name with this series.

If the name of Stålenhag does not tell you anything, of course, his illustrations will do so, the ones that you have surely crossed in social networks, because his style is unique and the worlds he imagines remain engraved on the retina.

The series will premiere on April 3 on Prime Video and its creator is Nathaniel Halpern (Legion) with Matt Reeves (The Batman) as executive producer, together they have given life to this adaptation with such good looks.

According to Amazon's description, in Tales From the Loop we know the city and the inhabitants who stand on "The Loop" a machine built to unravel and explore the mysteries of the universe, making possible things that previously only belonged to science fiction.

The series features Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, ​​The Town), Paul Schneider (Parks and Recreation), Daniel Zolghadri (Eighth Grade), Duncan Joiner (Waco) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes, Game of Thrones).

Last year the book Stories of the Loop was released, a nonfiction work written by Simon Stålenhag, based on this universe and full of his impressive original illustrations. You can find it in bookstores if the new Prime Video series has caught your attention and you want to make the leap to this science fiction universe.