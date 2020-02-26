Amazon Horizon Zero Dawn list for PC

Share it:

After being the target of many rumors and shortly before celebrating his anniversary he reappears Horizon: Zero Dawn listing for PC and in this case it has been on Amazon where this version of the game has appeared.

Only the name of the game and PC as a platform can be seen in the list. There is no cover or information of any kind beyond mentioning that Sony is responsible for distribution.

In December of last year, this adaptation began to be discussed and rumors continued to arrive that gave the initial information truthfulness. So far there is no official announcement of any kind.

The arrival of Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC may have been facilitated by the adaptation of Death Stranding, a game with which it shares a graphic engine and that will also be released on computers this summer after having launched at the end of 2019 on PS4.

The anniversary of the game is very close and it would be the ideal time to make this version official that would open the adventures of Aloy to a new audience that will surely receive them with joy.

Other rumors related to the game have been linked to a sequel that seems more than evident that we will see at some point during the PS5 life cycle, because it is not in vain one of the most valued new licenses of PS4 and its history has a lot of potential to continue.

This could be a first step in that commitment that Sony was talking about a while ago to extend some of its most popular PC licenses, although at the time it seemed that they were referring to multiplayer games, they may also expand it to other more important licenses for a single player