Amazon Gaming Week: a week of discounts on PS4, PS4 Pro and video games

She is back there Amazon's Gaming Week, a week full of activities and offers dedicated to the world of gaming, scheduled from 20 to 26 August.

Amazon's Gaming Week was born with the intention of dedicating a week of special offers and promotions on hardware and video games to all gamers, alongside other initiatives such as a playlist dedicated to video games on Amazon Music, all viewable on a single page dedicated. Let's find out all the best offers on consoles and video games together.

Amazon Gaming Week – Offers valid from 20 to 26 August

PlayStation 4 Pro + 20 euros PS Store credit (369.99 euros)

PlayStation 4 500 GB + second Dualshock 4 (309.99 euros)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (25.99 euros)

FIFA 20 PS4 (€ 19.99)

Persona 5 Royal Launch Edition – Day-One Limited (44.99 euros)

Overwatch Legendary Edition (39.98 euros)

Control (27.99 euros)

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot (43.99 euros)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (43.99 euros)

Jumanji: The Videogame (27.99 euros)

The Dark Pictures Anthology Man of Medan (€ 17.99)

Ace Combat 7 (27.99 euros)

Nier Automata GOTY (24.99 euros)

Just Dance 2020 (€ 39.99)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (24.99 euros)

Skyrim Special Edition (21.99 euros)

All the above offers will be active until 11:59 pm on Wednesday 26 August, or while stocks last. If you have spotted something of your interest, we advise you to take advantage of it as soon as possible. Further details can be found on the Amazon Gaming Week page.