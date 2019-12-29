Amazon enters the world of electronic sports with Amazon University Esports

Share it:

Amazon, the eCommerce giant and owner of the Twitch streaming platform, breaks into the world of electronic sports by joining GG Tech to organize theAmazon University Esports, a tournament with educational intent dedicated to universities.

Italy and Spain will act as forerunners with over 100 universities, but Amazon's goal is to welcome over 350 universities from all over Europe in the future. Students will be called to compete on six different games, that is League of Legends, Hearthstone, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Clash Royale is Brawl Stars.

The names of the universities involved have not yet been announced, but it has been clarified that they will be sorted into four distinct groups – Water, Earth, Fire and Air. The four winners will then compete in a final that will take place in 2020 in the technological hub of Alicante, Spain – where the Amazon University Esports is located – to win the title of champion.

Among all these competitions, the one dedicated to the League of Legends will play the most important role, as it will allow the winning university to participate in the European Masters, the most important European competition dedicated to the MOBA of Riot Games.