Amazon Echo Buds: the second generation of the Bluetooth headphones with noise cancellation and compatible with Alexa arrives

In the market for Bluetooth headphones, Amazon is present in some markets with the Echo Buds, a model launched at the end of 2019 that now sees a new version arrive in the form of some Echo Buds (2nd Gen) that already appear on the Amazon website in the United States.

With the above we are faced with the first wireless headphones from Amazon, a model that offers compatibility with Alexa, Bose technology and noise reduction. Now, the second generation releases design and offers, depending on the brand, improved audio performance.





Improved performance

And it is that when it comes to design, the new Echo Buds are 20% smaller than the previous ones. A model that continues to have a button-like look and design in which Amazon has introduced new ventilation ducts to reduce ear pressure during use.

The new Echo Buds include high-performance drivers for dynamic audio with speakers that, according to Amazon, “higher fidelity in bass and treble, which reduces distortion.” A model that makes use of a new active noise cancellation technology improved by Amazon, ensuring better insulation from the outside: Amazon claim that they cancel up to double.

The active noise cancellation system uses internal and external microphones and can be activated by pressing the headset or by voiceby simply saying “Alexa, turn on noise cancellation.” This model is compatible with Alexa to interact through voice commands. In addition, Amazon announces that at the end of this year they will be updated to use the VIP Filter system that allows us to select the telephone notifications that we want to hear and filter the rest.

These headphones are IPX4 rated, which allows them to resist splashes although they do not resist water and therefore are not submersible.

In terms of autonomy, the new Echo Buds offer up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge, time that can be extended another 15 hours with the charging case. They have a fast charging system that allows you to get up to 2 hours of music with a 15-minute charge. In addition, they come in two models, a case with wireless charging and another that charges using a USB Type-C port.

Price and availability

The new Echo Buds are available to pre-order on the Amazon website in black and glacier white colors, starting shipping in May. They are priced at $ 119.99 for USB Type-C cable charging option, or $ 139.99 if we choose wireless charging. For a certain time, the former will be on sale for $ 99.99 while the latter will do the same for $ 119.99.

Via | Amazon