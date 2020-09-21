Amazon discounts: video games on offer, from Ghost of Tsushima to The Witcher 3

New wave of offers on Amazon, with many games for sale at a discounted price for a limited period and as always, while stocks last. Here are all the games on sale for this beginning of the week.

Of particular note Ghost of Tsushima a meno di 50 euro and the very recent eFootball PES 2021 Season Update at 26.99 euros (UK version), compared to the normal list price of 39.99 euros. And again, discounts on Paper Mario The Origami King, GTA V Premium Edition and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Amazon Discounts Video Games

Don’t miss the Game of the Year Edition di The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt which includes the game and the two expansions Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine, remember that anyone who owns The Witcher 3 on Xbox One and PS4 will receive the free upgrade to the next-gen version due out next year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / Series S.