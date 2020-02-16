Amazon discounts: from Resident Evil 2 to PES 2020, the best offers of February 13th

Share it:

Given that on Amazon it is possible to continuously find offers on video games, even today 13 February they decided to report some of the most interesting discounts.

There are many games on offer today: among the many stand out Resident Evil 2 Remake at 27.46 euros, eFootball PES 2020 at 30.99 euros e Shadow of the Tomb Raider for only 16.78 euros. The promotion on Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Limited Edition, proposed at € 14.99.

Video games on Amazon on February 13th

We also take this opportunity to inform you that the discounts on different Xbox One X configurations are still active, which can be purchased at the discounted price of 299 euros.

We inform you that all the above prices could be changed without any notice and that the offers are to be considered valid for a limited period or while stocks last. The duration of the discounts is not indicated, therefore we advise you to take advantage of it as soon as possible if you have spotted something of your interest.