Amazon Discounts: Assassin's Creed Odyssey + Origins compilation on offer

Have you been struck by Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which will be released at the end of the year, but haven't you played the last chapters of the series? Then Amazon's available offer may be right for you.

As we write, on the well-known e-commerce site you can buy a compilation including Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Origins in PlayStation 4 edition at the price of 39.95 euros, instead of 49.99 euros. The package includes both games on disk, and is obviously aimed at those who have not played either game.

We take this opportunity to report that on Amazon.it other Ubisoft games are also available at a discount, like Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Limited Edition for € 14.99, Far Cry New Dawn Limited Edition for € 20.99, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for € 24.98.

All the above offers are to be considered limited time and subject to stocks. If you have identified something of your interest, we recommend that you take advantage of it as soon as possible.