Amazon Discounts: 10 games on offer not to be missed on January 19th

On Amazon there are discounts on video games all year round, and sifting through the catalog it is always possible to make excellent deals. Let's discover the best game on offer today January 19th.

The most interesting discount is undoubtedly the one applied to Middle-earth: Shadow of War for PlayStation 4, which can be purchased for just € 11.98, a decidedly low price for a product of excellent caliber such as that developed by Monolith Productions. Also worthy of note is Metro Exodus at 19.99 euros, The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition at 26.77 euros and Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 18.99 euros.

Video Game Discounts of January 19th

Middle-earth: The Shadow of War – 11.98 euros

FIFA 20 – 39.99 euros

Pokemon Sword – 49.99 euros

Pokémon Shield – 49.99 euros

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt GOTY Edition – 26.77 euros

Monster Hunter World – 26.48 euros

Metro Exodus – 19.99 euros

Tekken 7 – € 19.99

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege – 14.99 euros

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – 18.99 euros

Assassin's Creed Origins – 19.39 euros

We would like to remind you that the prices could suffer some changes without notice and that all offers are valid for one limited period or until out of stock. If you have spotted something of your interest, we recommend that you take advantage of it as soon as possible.