Amazon Discounts: 10 games on offer for the weekend

The holidays are now behind us, but on Amazon you can always do great deals thanks to the many discounts available on video games.

Among the various discounts, the one applied to stands out Metro Exodus, excellent 4A Games FPS which can be purchased in the PlayStation 4 version for just 12.99 euros. We also report the preorder on Nioh 2: the title will be released on March 13, but can be pre-purchased for 49.99 euros, with a nice saving on the list price. To follow all our weekend tips.

Discounts of January 12, 2019

Nioh 2 Pre-order – 49.99 euros

Metro Exodus – 12.99 euros

FIFA 20 – 39.70 euros

eFootball PES 2020 – 41.99 euros

Monster Hunter World – 26.48 euros

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – 19.95 euros

Kingdom Hearts 3 – 28.78 euros

Darksiders 3 – € 19.99

NieR Automata – 24.78 euros

Rainbow Six Siege – 13.39 euros

We also remind you that you have just another day of time to purchase an annual subscription a PlayStation Plus for only 44.99 euros, with a 25% discount on the full price of 59.99 euros.

We specify that the prices could undergo sudden changes and that all of them the offers are valid for a limited period or while stocks last. If you have seen something of your interest, we recommend that you take advantage of it as soon as possible.