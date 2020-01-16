         Amazon demolishes 'The Dark Tower': the cursed adaptation of Stephen King's summit will not succeed

Share it:

We could subtitle this news as "chronicle of a death foretold" and that is that Amazon Prime Video has decided not to go ahead with the adaptation TV of 'The Dark Tower', the monumental saga of Stephen King that Glenn Mazzara was developing.

The project, which was in the pilot phase (with Sam Strike and Jasper Pääkkönen as protagonists) He must not have finally convinced Amazon executives, with the consequent cancellation. Of course, the producers are walking the scripts hoping that some other chain or platform want to take over the series.

This It is a new blow for an adaptation that we can already call damn, with many changes throughout its history. Remember that one of the original plans was that the series was an expansion of the movies. The failure of 'The Dark Tower' in cinemas, made a few months later the television project was remodeled.

Thinking about it cold, the one that Amazon decided to order at the time directly to series (instead of a pilot, as is usually done) was a rare thing because of the size of the project and because it looked like a bottomless pit of money since the platform has several ambitious adaptations such as 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'The Wheel of Time'. It seems that this time they have not been convinced to invest in King's work.