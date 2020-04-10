Amazon delays the premiere of New World to August

Share it:

The highly anticipated Amazon Studios MMO, called New Worldhas been delayed again due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic that have forced the entire study to work from home. Originally the game was going to arrive this same April, it was delayed at the time to July and now it has gone to August 25, 2020.

In a publication on the official blog the study commented that "Developing an ambitious MMO like New World remotely has presented some challenges"For this reason, developers have chosen to delay the launch."to meet our quality standards as we work remotely in the coming weeks"

New World is set in a fantasy world where players take on the role of colonists exploring a new world terrified of supernatural monsters. Players must collect resources and build settlements that they must defend against these monsters and the rest of the players.

The alpha version of the game remains open as development continues, and Amazon promises more information and updates from now until the month of release. The developer has also shared new details of a mechanic called "Invasion".

During an invasion hordes of monsters will attack as they grow in size and power to knock down forts that have become too powerful. If you lose against the invaders some of the territory upgrades like crafting stations will be destroyed.

These PvE events will take place every four days and the Governor of the attacked territory will be able to choose 10 heroes for the invasion so that the remaining 40 can join a list to be part of the next invasion.

These activities are divided into several phases. During preparation it will be necessary to spend battle points to buy ammunition, potions and weapons that help in combat. After that the monsters will attack in hordes starting by breaking down the door.