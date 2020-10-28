Amazon announces the month dedicated to the famous science fiction franchise

After Star Trek Day, fans of the long-running sci-fi franchise will be able to enjoy another month of celebration. CBS, Paramount, IDW Publishing and Amazon have indeed announced that Star Trek Month kicks off this November.

As reported by Comicbook.com, in fact, starting from November 1st Amazon.com will inaugurate a month of promotions during which Star Trek comics will be available for free published by IDW: these are three different digital comics that will be available with a purchase of $ 25 dollars or more of Star Trek products on Amazon.com.

Titled Star Trek: Picard – Countdown # 1, Star Trek: Year Five # 1, Star Trek: Discovery – Aftermath # 1, the comics mark the debut of the new IDW narrative arcs. Here are the official descriptions:

Star Trek: Year Five #1 : "Climb aboard the USS Enterprise with Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Uhura, Sulu, Scotty, and Chekov as they begin the final year of their first five-year mission and bravely enter an uncertain future. They have traveled to new worlds, defeated impossible enemies. and made decisions that changed the universe, but – with an end never seen before, they will face their greatest challenge. "

Star Trek: Discovery – Aftermath #1: "Fans have seen the extraordinary conclusion of Star Trek: Discovery Season 2, and now they can witness the aftermath! Following the discovery of Michael Burnham's personal log, Spock begins to unravel the story of Burnham's journey from orphan to officer Starfleet and the secret story of the Red Angel. While dealing with the secrets of Burnham's past, Spock will also have to confront his own. "

In the meantime, we leave you to our review of Star Trek: Discovery 3×02. For other news on the cinema side, we refer you to the recent words of Noah Hawley on his Star Trek 4.