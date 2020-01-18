Amazon announces the final cast of its new series The Lord of the Rings

Share it:

Amazon He has finally presented the main cast of his new and expected television adaptation based on The Lord of the rings, a new series that will adapt the fantastic universe of Tolkien and that he recently renewed for a second season, even before starting the shooting of his pilot episode, scheduled for this next February month. Among the main names stand out Robert Aramayo Y Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones) and Morfydd Clark (Dracula).

Filming starts in February

“After conducting an intense global search, we are delighted to be able to present the first group of actors that will participate in the Lord of the Rings series for Amazon. These exceptionally talented men and women are not just actors: they are the new members of our growing creative family who are working tirelessly to bring Middle-earth to life for fans and audiences worldwide, ”said the showrunners J.D. Payne Y Patrick McKay.

At the moment the interpreters chosen for the series of The Lord of the rings They are:

Robert Aramayo

Owain Arthur

Nazanin Boniadi

Tom budg

Morfydd Clark

Ismael Cruz Córdova

Ema Horvath

Markella Kavenagh

Joseph Mawle

Tyroe Muhafidin

Sophia Nomvete

Megan Richards

Dylan smith

Charlie Vickers

Daniel Weyman

Despite such an extensive list of actors and actresses, those responsible say that there are still several names to be confirmed for some of the most important roles of the series. Remember that the direction of the first two episodes will be the responsibility of the Spanish filmmaker Juan Antonio Bayona, which in turn will participate as executive producer with Bethlehem Atienza.

As we say, filming will start this next February, even no approximate release date on Amazon Prime Video, and will address the Second Age of the Middle Earth Sunthat is the call Dark Age, where the events related to the forging of the Rings of Power will be narrated.

