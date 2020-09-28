Amazon announces the dates of Prime Day 2020 in Italy: appointment 13 and 14 October

After the rumors about Prime Day 2020, Amazon has finally unveiled the official date of the day dedicated to members of the Prime program. Jeff Bezos’ giant confirmed that Prime Day 2020 will start in Italy at 00:01 on Tuesday 13 October.

The event will end at 11:59 pm on Wednesday 14 October: there will therefore be many hours to take advantage of the offers that will be made available.

However, the approach has already begun: starting today, and until October 14, Prime customers will be able to access a series of exclusive discounts on games, TV, electronics, fashion, beauty, home and kitchen, and on Amazon devices.

However, those who are not yet Amazon Prime customers will be able to sign up and start the free use period of 30 days through the dedicated page, to participate in Prime Day.

At the same time, Amazon has also strengthened its commitment to small and medium-sized enterprises: from today, until 12 October, Amazon Prime customers who will spend at least 10 Euros on a selection of small and medium-sized products, will receive a discount from 10 Euro to be used during Prime Day. All information is available on the page dedicated to SMEs.

“This year Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for Amazon Prime customers to buy everything they want, in total comfort from their own home and, why not, also to anticipate Christmas purchases, so as to have even more time to spend with your family and loved ones during the holidays and the period before them“, he claims Mariangela Marseglia, VP and Country Manager of Amazon.it e Amazon.es. “Throughout this unprecedented year, we are committed to making this Prime Day the best ever for small and medium-sized businesses, and we are thrilled that Amazon Prime customers around the world are discovering new ways to support local entrepreneurs and save on it all. they need and love”.