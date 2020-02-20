Amazon and RTVE look for the new 'Master & Commander' with 'Without limits', ambitious series about the trip of Magellan and Elcano

Share it:

During an official act at the headquarters of the Spanish Navy, RTVE and Amazon Prime Video have announced today that they are in full pre-production of the adventure series'Unlimited', which will consist of four episodes narrating the historic journey of Juan Sebastian Elcano Y Fernando de Magallanes around the world, during the 16th century, with the aim of demonstrating that the Earth was not flat.

The reason for the production is the 500th anniversary, for what, over 240 minutes, 'Unlimited'will narrate the thrilling adventure of these sailors who went into the unknown that will not neglect the action in the middle of a key feat in history that will be released exclusively in 2021 in Amazon Prime Video in Spain, United States, United Kingdom and Latin America. The project has been presented today to give details of the shooting plan of the ambitious project, which will have a full cinematic treatment.

An international team

The series will feature an international technical team, led by the British Simon West, director specializing in action and adventure movies like 'Con Air' (1997), 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider'(2001),'General's daughter'(The General's Daughter, 1999) and producer Miguel Menéndez de Zubillaga, from' La trenche infinita '(2019) and with Patxi Amezcua in charge of the scripts.

Filming is already ready to sail in 2020 in natural locations around the world but with some priority in the Caribbean. We will see locations of Dominican Republic, Canary and Basque Country, and the Pinewood Studios tanks will be used for maritime scenes. Of course, a large budget will remain in the reconstruction of the ships Victoria and Trinidad and a replica of the Nao Victoria, the only one of the five ships of the expedition that managed to return to port being the first to go around the world.

"* We are excited to participate in a fiction project of this magnitude that will bring all corners of the world through Prime Video one of the great landmarks of history, will also have a name like Simon West and all the technical resources to be an epic production full of action *, "he said Ricardo Cabornero, the person in charge of Contents of Amazon Prime Video Spain.

A simultaneous and global premiere

The international will of the series does not prevent it from being shot in Spanish and, although the director chosen is a British veteran in the action cinema, it will have a Eminently Spanish artistic and technical team, although the cast has not yet been revealed. This international projection makes the total budget about 20 million euros, about 5 million per episode, according to Carnonero "the average of what has been done in the American series".

In addition, the content manager states that "The trip was probably the first act of globalization" and they wanted to reflect that in the current possibility of seeing the same content simultaneously in different countries. Starting from an exclusive 4 month window in Amazon Prime Video, the series will premiere on TVE in Spain, but it has been a bit ambiguous in the order in which it will be the first broadcast, so it may not be seen first on RTVE, although they have said they will ensure "That can be seen in every place in the world."

'Unlimited'series initially conceived as a film, according to the sole administrator of the provisional RTVE Corporation Rosa María Mateo:

"We wanted to follow the trail of great adventure movies like 'The Caine Mutiny', 'Moby Dick' and above all, I wanted this project to look like 'Master and Commander' because it seemed exciting to me." The script is fantastic and enjoyable. You will be quite faithful to the story, although some deviation will have to be more entertaining. I also wanted to thank the Navy, because they encouraged us a lot when we were down "

Return to the great historical series

The series tells the first round the world, an almost impossible mission that he intended to give a new route to “the spice islands”And with which Elcano and Magellan they ended up changing the history of Humanity showing that the Earth is round with a deed that Forever changed commerce, economics, astrology and knowledge of the planet as we know them today.

The crew had a total of 239 sailors, led by Fernando de Magallanes, who left Sanlucar de Barrameda on August 20, 1519, just to return 18 famished and sick sailors three years later in the only ship that resisted the adventure, led by the Basque sailor Juan Sebastian Elcano. They traveled 14,460 leagues, always from west to east, with what they had managed to go around complete the world and demonstrate to the terraplanistas that the earth is a sphere.

Amazon He has also noticed another Spanish historical figure like El Cid, another of his ambitious productions in Europe. According Fernando López Puig, Director of Content and Channels of TVE, with 'Sin Límites' has been searched.