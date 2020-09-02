“Amazing to be here after 6 months”

Share it:

The production of Riverdale 5 has begun and after months of waiting the stars of the series can finally return to tread the set: the first updates come from Vanessa Morgan, interpreter of Toni Topaz.

He shared various contributions within his Instagram Stories, including a short video showing the town at the center of the series: “Crazy to be here after six months“. A nice long break, in fact, in which many things have happened. Production of the series had had to stop at early March, following the pandemic: for this the fourth season has received fewer episodes.

The filming of the new episodes can only be done following strict rules, and Morgan showed an image of his dressing room, in which several tampons appear: “Here the first test for Covid that I will do before starting to shoot. I have to do it three times a week “.

A necessary procedure to avoid contagion, but the actress is certainly willing to take any necessary safety measures, given the pregnancy she is carrying on. Vanessa Morgan’s son will arrive in January 2021, but a few hours after the announcement, the news of the divorce from Michael Kopech, the child’s father, also arrived.

A very special moment for the actress, as favorable to changes in Riverdale as in real life.