         'Amazing Stories' trailer: the reboot of Steven Spielberg's fantastic series that Apple TV + premieres in March

Manzana has released the official trailer of 'Amazing Stories', the restart of the anthology series of the 80 produced by Steven Spielberg. the well-known series of the 80s issued by the NBC in the United States that in Spain we met as'Amazing stories'and that is now reinventing Apple TV + in a new bet produced by Spielberg himself.

Five stories, five directors

In mid-2015 when we started talking about a remake, but until October 2017 we didn't know that Apple and Spielberg they were going to ally to resurrect 'Amazing Stories'and it was the director himself who announced the intention of the project: "transport the audience to wonderful worlds through today's most imaginative filmmakers, directors and screenwriters"It was one of the first confirmations of Apple TV+, and those talented directors are Chris Long, Mark Mylod, Michael Dinne, Susanna Fogel and Sylvain White.

The entradilla of the original series, had the iconic main theme, composed by the composer John williams, and this has been preserved in the new version. The co-creators of 'Once Upon a Time' and the writers of 'Tron: Legacy' (2010) Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis they are executive producers and showrunners with the Spielberg company, Amblin Television.

Apple has revealed that 'The Rift'will be the first of the five episodes, directed by Mark Mylod, known for his work on 'Game of Thrones'. Dylan O'Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Josh Holloway, Sasha Alexander, Edward Burns, Austin Stowell, Kerry Bishe and the deceased Robert Forster It will be the cast of the series in its five independent stories. Although they took care ten episodes for the initial season, only five are included in the launch of the first March 6 lot.