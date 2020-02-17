Entertainment

         'Amazing Stories' trailer: the reboot of Steven Spielberg's fantastic series that Apple TV + premieres in March

February 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Manzana has released the official trailer of 'Amazing Stories', the restart of the anthology series of the 80 produced by Steven Spielberg. the well-known series of the 80s issued by the NBC in the United States that in Spain we met as'Amazing stories'and that is now reinventing Apple TV + in a new bet produced by Spielberg himself.

Five stories, five directors

In mid-2015 when we started talking about a remake, but until October 2017 we didn't know that Apple and Spielberg they were going to ally to resurrect 'Amazing Stories'and it was the director himself who announced the intention of the project: "transport the audience to wonderful worlds through today's most imaginative filmmakers, directors and screenwriters"It was one of the first confirmations of Apple TV+, and those talented directors are Chris Long, Mark Mylod, Michael Dinne, Susanna Fogel and Sylvain White.


The 53 best series of the decade (2010-2019)

Amazing Stories

The entradilla of the original series, had the iconic main theme, composed by the composer John williams, and this has been preserved in the new version. The co-creators of 'Once Upon a Time' and the writers of 'Tron: Legacy' (2010) Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis they are executive producers and showrunners with the Spielberg company, Amblin Television.

READ:  What do the comments 'LB, CB, first, row' mean that you see in the photos of celebrities on Instagram?

Apple has revealed that 'The Rift'will be the first of the five episodes, directed by Mark Mylod, known for his work on 'Game of Thrones'. Dylan O'Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Josh Holloway, Sasha Alexander, Edward Burns, Austin Stowell, Kerry Bishe and the deceased Robert Forster It will be the cast of the series in its five independent stories. Although they took care ten episodes for the initial season, only five are included in the launch of the first March 6 lot.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.