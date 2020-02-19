Amazing Stories Returns In March And Already Has Trailer

Share it:

Some time ago it was confirmed that the anthology of the eighties, which in Spanish is known as 'Amazing Stories', which produced Steven Spielberg he was resurrected four decades later in series to Apple TV+, the new service of streaming of the Apple. Now that expected project, which comes from the hand of producer Bryan Fuller ('Hannibal', 'American Gods', 'Star Trek: Discovery') and the showrunners Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, is close to being a tangible reality thanks to the arrival of the first trailer.

In the video, which you can see on these lines, we see how the Spielberg classic – who is behind the new project as executive producer – will transport us to several stories of mystery where terror and science fiction will not be lacking though "through the lens of the most imaginative filmmakers, directors and writers of the present", as the platform has already communicated. Specifically in this first preview we can take a look at what the first ones will bring us five episodes, where we will have actors like Kerry Lynn Bishe, Dylan O'Brien, the new protagonist of 'You' Victoria Pedretti, Josh Holloway or Sasha Lane giving life to the protagonists of these stories that maintain the essence of the eighties (in addition, the reformulated tuning of the iconic original soundtrack of John williams). The deceased will also be Robert Forster, He shot the episode 'Dynoman and the Volt' before his death, giving life to a grandfather who next to his grandson find a ring that makes them superheroes.

The series will have a total of 10 episodes half an hour to be broadcast on the new Apple platform. The first five will arrive on March 6, although it has not yet been confirmed if the others will be emitted in a staggered manner or will arrive in a second batch.