Amazing Stories Reboot Releases In March

January 22, 2020
Lisa Durant
It was 1985 when NBC premiered an anthology of science fiction, horror and fantasy stories created by Steven Spielberg titled 'Amazing Stories'. Although it had a good reception of criticism and public in its beginnings, the series was canceled after two seasons. Now, almost three decades later history will come back to us in the form of reboot from the hand of Apple TV +.

The platform of streaming I was already in 2017 trying to get the rights of 'Amazing Stories' among other great titles to debut in the service of streaming with a good material that could compete with the already trained giants of HBO and Netflix. In the end, as we know, he got it and today he announced in the TCA when we can see on the small screen this new adaptation that will make five episodes available to the public next 6th of March.

The news has been accompanied by a first image of this expected reboot. The snapshot, which you have posted below, corresponds to the episode 'The Rift ', directed by Mark Mylod and with a cast between which we will see Kerry Bishe, Whitney Coleman, Trisha Mashburn, Austin Stowell, Ed Burns and Juliana Canfield.

In other episodes we will also see Dylan O'Brien, the star of 'You' Victoria Pedretti, Josh Holloway or Sasha Alexander. Will also appear Robert Forster, who recorded this last paper before passing away last October.

