Amazing Spider-Man: a great enemy of Spider-Man returns

In the saga “The Last Remains” of Amazing Spider-Man Spidey’s allies have had a hard time in the battle against Sin-Eater and the latter, still alive, intends to contact an old enemy of Spider-Man.

The hard fight with Sin-Eater it was concluded, and luckily Mary Jane, who was about to die in the conflict, survived. However, in number 51 of the series it was discovered that the villain is still alive and continues to swear allegiance to Kindred, whose identity we recently discovered in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man.

Sin-Eater now has a plan and has decided to make the heroes clash with a well-known enemy. His name is Seascape and is a formidable adversary for those who possess spider powers, or more generally totemic powers. Indeed, he is a psychic vampire who needs the psychic energy of those in possession of totemic powers to feed himself and in the past put Spidey in serious trouble. Although the protagonist has previously managed to survive the encounter with the aforementioned enemy, it is not certain that he will be able to make it again, the return of Morlun it will certainly make the situation more tense.

Volume 51 of the work was written by Matthew Rosenberg and Nick Spencer and is drawn by Federico Vicentini, we also know that the Amazing Spider-Man saga “The Last Remains” is coming to an end.

