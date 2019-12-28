amazing and sincere dramedia about being a Muslim

Share it:

Ramy is a young Muslim who lives in New Jersey. Son of Egyptian immigrants, the young man is continually seen navigating between his desires and lifestyle and the demands of tradition and religion that you practice and want to live. That is the premise of 'Ramy', the dramedia created and starred by Ramy Youssef that can be seen in Spain via Starzplay.

With ten episodes under his belt and a second season on the way, he was looking forward to seeing this original Hulu series due to the good reviews he received after its US premiere last April. And, the truth is that the proposal is quite interesting and refreshing.

In the form, 'Ramy' is very reminiscent of other series of the same suit that we have seen in recent years. Above all, both Aziz Ansari's 'Master of None' and Donald Glover's 'Atlanta' come to mind. At first, for his interest in describing the vicissitudes of the immigrant in the USA; to the second more for his sobriety and tone when it comes to exposing this as well as the way to build the plots.

Incorporating into the good tradition of semi-autobiographical series

Yes, it is true that, if you are tanned in semi-autobiographies of this style, 'Ramy' may not bring you much new things. The most interesting thing you have, at least for me, It is his sincere look at Islam not because he is in a country where this religion is a minority but because it is a successful portrait of the relationship a young person has with the religion he professes and the contradictions in which we fall.

And we could be talking about Islam, but we can extrapolate it, within its universality, perfectly to Catholicism and I, of course, I felt quite identified at some points. Of course, clearly with the clear differences between two creeds and their socio-cultural context.

In this sense, 'Ramy' do not miss the ability to explore the tropes of this kind of fiction when creating the universe of the series: those "heavy" and somewhat meticulous parents (Hiam Abbass and Amr Waked), the uncle (Laith Nakli) who is a "wedge" of care, that difference between the treatment he receives son and daughter (Mai Camalawy), etc.

A series beset by your own doubts

The first episodes are more doubtful and, as usually happens in this type of author series, she is looking for herself while the viewer, in turn, is trying to discern what exactly she is seeing. These beginnings are usually always taken or left … but if we stay we will be rewarded.

Ramy Youssef floods the series of his own experience as a young Muslim who he feels a stranger in his own country because he is the religion of those who threw the Twin Towers. In fact, the fourth and magnificent episode ('Strawberries') takes us to the twelve-year-old Ramy and how he lived the 11S. It is the first episode in which the series clearly shows us what it wants to tell.

Nevertheless, the series is not always right when it comes to broadening the focus and telling us stories of the family and friends of the protagonist. The result is uneven and we can give as an example two episodes dedicated to the sister and her mother. While both chapters speak in a certain way of frustration and being comfortable in his life, the one dedicated to Dena feels blurred and without real sense, unlike Maysa's.

In general, 'Ramy' is a dramedia highly interesting thematically but in turn is quite insecure and irregular in its execution. The script oscillates episode by episode and always leaves you with the feeling that it could have been much better. The series is renewed for a season 2, so we'll see if it improves in that regard.