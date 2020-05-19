Amazfit Ares: new smartwatch for athletes with GPS and autonomy of two weeks

Share it:

After the Amazfit X, Xiaomi partners have launched a new less futuristic smartwatch and with a robust aesthetic to the Amazfit T-Rex. This is how the new Amazfit Ares was born, a smartwatch that does not have a circular, square, or rectangular crown, but an octagonal one.

The Amazfit Ares arrives with a 1.28-inch transflective screen, GPS, automatic recognition of 70 sports, and a battery that provides autonomy of up to 14 days with “normal” use.

Amazfit Ares datasheet

AMAZFIT ARES SCREEN 1.28-inch screen

Transflective display

Gorilla 3rd Gen.DIMENSIONS46.5 x 55.6 x 14mmDRUMS200 mAhRESISTANCE5 ATM (immersion in water at 50 meters)SOFTWAREAmazfit OS, compatible with Android 5 and iOS 10 or higher connectivity AND SENSORS3-axis accelerometer

PPG biosecurity optical sensor

Barometer

GPS + GLONASS

Bluetooth 4.2 BLE

Activity and sleepPriceUnknown

A tough smartwatch for athletes

The Amazfit Ares arrives as a smartwatch with a resistant appearance focused on the most sportsmen. The design is slightly reminiscent of the Amazfit T-Rex, although here there are no promises of resistance to extreme alkalinity, but rather aesthetic. Yes includes resistance to 5 ATM, the equivalent of immersion in water at 50 meters.

The Amazfit Ares dial is octagonal, although the screen is actually square, surrounded by a frame that includes indications of where the different buttons of the watch are located. It is a transflective screen, with low power consumption, 1.28 inches, and with a resolution that, although Huami has not shared in its specification sheet, is assumed to be 176 x 176 pixels.

The Amazfit Ares includes its PAI activity scoring system, as well as the 70 sports recognition indoor and outdoor, including cycling, walking, yoga, swimming, dancing, martial arts, and many more. It can also measure the quality of sleep.

To carry out these measurements, it has a 3-axis accelerometer, a biometric optical sensor to take the pulsations, a barometer, and GPS + GLONASS, in addition to Bluetooth 4.2 BLE connectivity.

As for the battery, they are 200 mAh of capacity that, according to official measurements, should mean 14 days of normal use (150 messages a day, normal pulse monitoring, lifting the wrist 30 times, 3 exercise sessions a week, and other operations for 5 minutes). In basic watch mode, the autonomy can be extended up to 90 days, and with continuous GPS monitoring, the watch can last about 23 hours on a charge.

Versions and prices of the Amazfit Ares

The Amazfit Ares is official in China, where it has an official price of 499 yuan or 64 euros to change. There is a single 46mm version and it is available in two colors: black and green.

