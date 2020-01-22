Amar'e Stoudemire, former NBA star, signs for Maccabi Tel Aviv and will play the Euroleague

The Euroleague from now on it will have another star. Amar'e Stoudemire, one of the best power forward of the NBA at the beginning of the century, will play in the Maccabi Tel Aviv until the end of the current season, a signing of shimmering for the Israelis, third best team in the competition with a balance of 14 wins and 6 losses.

Stoudemire comes from Fujian Sturgeons of the Chinese league, a team with which he has averaged 19.4 points and 8.3 rebounds in a total of 11 games. The Florida player returns to Israel, where he played in the Hapoel Jerasulem in two different stages, between 2016 and 2019.

His career in the NBA, which was not as good as expected due to injuries, lasted for 14 seasons, where It was up to six times All-Star, being its first stage in the Phoenix Suns (2002-2010) the most successful.

With the suns formed a dream team with Steve Nash or Shawn Marion, that although he did not get the champion ring, he was in the collective imagination for his cheerful game, commanded by Mike D'Antoni from the bench.

Later he played in the Knicks (2010-2015) before facing his last stage in the Miami Heat (2016). He was part of the first NBA quintet in 2007 and was rookie of the year in 2002-2003, imposing itself on Yao Ming.