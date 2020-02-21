TV Shows

Amandititita criticism for Billie Eilish style outfit

February 20, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Amandititita, 40 years old, was heavily criticized in social networks after passing through the pink carpet of Premio Lo Nuestro, since she decided to wear an outfit very much like American singer Billie Eilish.

The Mexican singer-songwriter of the cumbia genre swept her arrival at the event, as she wore an outfit composed of two black pieces of the expensive Louis Vuitton brand, dark glasses, a glossy mouth cover and black shoes, something very similar to what Billie used in his passage through the red carpet of the Grammy 2020.

The photographs of the event were shared by the same famous in his official Instagram account and generated a wave of criticism against him, where they point out that it is not the right style for his age, nor is it for a carpet.

However, this did not seem to matter in the least to Amandititita, because she proudly showed off her great style and taste for fashion, something that has characterized her since the beginning of her career in 2008.

READ:  Billie Eilish launches clothing collection in collaboration with H&M

Recall that the interpreter rose to fame with remembered themes by Mexicans such as "Sexual Metro" and "La muy muy", which continue playing at some parties and events to remember the pop music that triumphed in the 2000s.

Amandititita and Chiquis Rivera in "Exit Ticket"

Chiquis Rivera announced the launch of his new collaboration with Amandititita for today afternoon and his live debut from the stage of Lo Nuestro Award, where the two singers are currently preparing for their presentation.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.