Amandititita criticism for Billie Eilish style outfit

Amandititita, 40 years old, was heavily criticized in social networks after passing through the pink carpet of Premio Lo Nuestro, since she decided to wear an outfit very much like American singer Billie Eilish.

The Mexican singer-songwriter of the cumbia genre swept her arrival at the event, as she wore an outfit composed of two black pieces of the expensive Louis Vuitton brand, dark glasses, a glossy mouth cover and black shoes, something very similar to what Billie used in his passage through the red carpet of the Grammy 2020.

The photographs of the event were shared by the same famous in his official Instagram account and generated a wave of criticism against him, where they point out that it is not the right style for his age, nor is it for a carpet.

However, this did not seem to matter in the least to Amandititita, because she proudly showed off her great style and taste for fashion, something that has characterized her since the beginning of her career in 2008.

Recall that the interpreter rose to fame with remembered themes by Mexicans such as "Sexual Metro" and "La muy muy", which continue playing at some parties and events to remember the pop music that triumphed in the 2000s.

Amandititita and Chiquis Rivera in "Exit Ticket"

Chiquis Rivera announced the launch of his new collaboration with Amandititita for today afternoon and his live debut from the stage of Lo Nuestro Award, where the two singers are currently preparing for their presentation.