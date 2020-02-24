Amanda Miguel and Diego Verdaguer and their key to being a happy marriage

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Singer Amanda Miguel and Diego Verdaguer approach the celebration for their 45 years of marriage, a marriage that is exemplary for many inside and outside the entertainment world.

Amanda Miguel and Diego Verdaguer have forged a successful professional career, but also a marriage that is the same way and made it strong over the years.

Amanda and Diego are originally from Argentina and have lived in Mexico City for several decades, in fact in Mexico they have forged their professional career.

And whenever the famous couple is questioned as to what their secret or formula is for them to have a united and consolidated marriage, they agree to answer that everything is because they love and respect each other.

We try to be together all the time and organize our lives so as not to be surprised. We admire each other, respect each other and love each other, because if not, we would not be together, "Diego told the AARP portal.

The famous singers were married through a religious ceremony in December 2015, after being married for 40 years civilly.









The wedding took place in the church of Santa Teresita del Niño Jesús, in Mexico City, in front of family and friends.

Amanda and Diego became famous as singers in the 80s, she with songs like He lied to me and so she will never love you and he singing songs like I'll Go Back and The Thief.

Over the years, both have prevailed in the taste of their followers and have added more thanks to the fact that they always record, do concerts and visit several countries of the world.

We have a wonderful repertoire. We started our careers in an era of music glory and we have not stopped working and our music is still stuck in people's hearts, "Amanda points out to the same portal.







